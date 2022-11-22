STH vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 20

The 20th game of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Saint Helena (STH) square off against Mali (MAL) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Tuesday (November 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the STH vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Mali are winless in four games, while Saint Helena have not won in two. Saint Helena will give it their all to win the game, but Mali are a better team and expected to prevail.

STH vs MAL Match Details

The 20th game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 22 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali at 5:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: STH vs MAL, Match 20

Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could look to chase.

STH vs MAL Form Guide

STH - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

MAL - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

STH vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

STH

No injury update

Alex Langham, Aiden Leo, Brett Isaac, Scott Crowie ©, Andrew Yon, Jordi Henry, Cliff Richards (wk), Rhys Francis, Barry Stroud, Gareth Johnson, Jamie Ellick

MAL

No injury update

Mahamadou Diaby, Mohamed Coulibaly, Mamadou Sidibe, Lassina Berthe, Cheick Amala Keita ©, Mamadou Diawara, Theodore Macalou, Sanze Kamate, Sekou Diaby, Daouda Traore (wk), Lamissa Sanogo

STH vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Traore (3 matches, 10 runs)

Traore is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Richards is another good pick.

Batters

J Henry (2 matches, 11 runs, 5 wickets)

C Amala and J Henry are the two best batter picks. A Langham has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Yon (2 matches, 24 runs, 6 wickets)

M Coulibaly and A Yon are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Crowie is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Goutoubou (3 matches, 49 runs, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks are S Goutoubou and A Leo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. L Sanogo is another good pick.

STH vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Yon

Yon is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in domestic leagues and has earned 233 points in two games.

S Crowie

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Crowie the captain of the grand league teams. Hes expected to bat in the top order and has earned 213 points in two games.

Five Must-Picks for STH vs MAL, Match 20

J Henry 11 runs and 5 wickets 160 points S Crowie 44 runs and 4 wickets 213 points A Yon 24 runs and 6 wickets 233 points S Goutoubou 49 runs and 1 wicket 108 points T Macalou 24 runs and 2 wickets 122 points

Saint Helena vs Mali Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it'sadvisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Saint Helena vs Mali Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Richards, D Traore

Batters: M Simbo, C Amala, A Langham

All-rounders: M Coulibaly, A Yon, S Crowie

Bowlers: S Goutoubou, A Leo, L Sanogo

Saint Helena vs Mali Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Traore

Batters: J Henry, C Amala, A Langham

All-rounders: M Samba, T Macalou, A Yon, S Crowie

Bowlers: S Goutoubou, A Leo, L Sanogo

Poll : 0 votes