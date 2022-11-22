STH vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 20

The 20th game of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Saint Helena (STH) square off against Mali (MAL) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Tuesday (November 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the STH vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
Mali are winless in four games, while Saint Helena have not won in two. Saint Helena will give it their all to win the game, but Mali are a better team and expected to prevail.
STH vs MAL Match Details
The 20th game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 22 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali at 5:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: STH vs MAL, Match 20
Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 5:15 pm IST
Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali
Pitch Report
The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could look to chase.
STH vs MAL Form Guide
STH - Won 0 of their last 2 matches
MAL - Won 0 of their last 4 matches
STH vs MAL Probable Playing XIs
STH
No injury update
Alex Langham, Aiden Leo, Brett Isaac, Scott Crowie ©, Andrew Yon, Jordi Henry, Cliff Richards (wk), Rhys Francis, Barry Stroud, Gareth Johnson, Jamie Ellick
MAL
No injury update
Mahamadou Diaby, Mohamed Coulibaly, Mamadou Sidibe, Lassina Berthe, Cheick Amala Keita ©, Mamadou Diawara, Theodore Macalou, Sanze Kamate, Sekou Diaby, Daouda Traore (wk), Lamissa Sanogo
STH vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
D Traore (3 matches, 10 runs)
Traore is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Richards is another good pick.
Batters
J Henry (2 matches, 11 runs, 5 wickets)
C Amala and J Henry are the two best batter picks. A Langham has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
A Yon (2 matches, 24 runs, 6 wickets)
M Coulibaly and A Yon are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Crowie is another good pick.
Bowlers
S Goutoubou (3 matches, 49 runs, 1 wicket)
The top bowler picks are S Goutoubou and A Leo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. L Sanogo is another good pick.
STH vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices
A Yon
Yon is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in domestic leagues and has earned 233 points in two games.
S Crowie
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Crowie the captain of the grand league teams. Hes expected to bat in the top order and has earned 213 points in two games.
Five Must-Picks for STH vs MAL, Match 20
Saint Helena vs Mali Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it'sadvisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Saint Helena vs Mali Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: D Richards, D Traore
Batters: M Simbo, C Amala, A Langham
All-rounders: M Coulibaly, A Yon, S Crowie
Bowlers: S Goutoubou, A Leo, L Sanogo
Saint Helena vs Mali Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: D Traore
Batters: J Henry, C Amala, A Langham
All-rounders: M Samba, T Macalou, A Yon, S Crowie
Bowlers: S Goutoubou, A Leo, L Sanogo