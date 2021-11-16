STH vs MAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for USA One Day National Championship 2021, Match 2

South (STH) will take on Mid-Atlantic (MAT) in the second match of the USA One Day National Championship 2021 at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday.

US national team batter Aaron Jones will lead South Zone, who will look forward to his experience and guidance. They also have several big names in their squad. Meanwhile, Mid-Atlantic will be captained by Monank Patel. Milind Kumar and Dane Piedt are some of the most experienced names in the squad.

STH vs MAT Probable Playing 11 Today

STH XI

Jaskaran Malhotra, Mark Parchment, Aaron Jones, Zain Sayed, Duvvarapu Siva Kumar, Rishi Bhardwaj, Steven Taylor, Amila Aponso, Kyle Phillip, Ateendra Subramanian, Sagar Patel

MAT XI

Monank Patel, Justin Dill, Ryan Scott, Milind Kumar, Dane Piedt, Sunny Sohal, Jasdeep Singh, Abhayjit Khangura, Gauranshu Sharma, Rasesh Behera, Stephen Wiig

Match Details

STH vs MAT, USA One Day National Championship 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: 16th November, 2021, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston

Pitch Report

Although not a lot is known about the track at Minute Maid Park in Houston, it is expected to be decent for batting. Batting first will be a better idea as it will give teams an opportunity to assess the surface, which might have some assistance for the fast bowlers.

Today’s STH vs MAT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Patel is a decent wicketkeeper-batter who is expected to add value to your fantasy side. Patel is capable of scoring runs quickly.

Batters

M Kumar is one of the leading figures in his team and will be hoping to make a major impact in the tournament. He has scored 731 runs and picked up 12 wickets in just nine games.

R Scott might’ve played only five matches, but he has the ability to take the opposition by surprise.

All-rounder

S Taylor could prove to be an extremely important all-rounder for South. Taylor has scored 1326 runs in addition to taking 28 wickets in 55 matches. He’s a safe captaincy choice for your STH vs MAT Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

D Piedt is an important player for the Mid-Atlantic who is likely to lead the bowling unit. He has picked up 73 wickets in 77 games and would like to add a few more scalps to his name today.

Top 5 best players to pick in STH vs MAT Dream11 prediction team

S Taylor (STH)

D S Kumar (STH)

M Kumar (MAT)

R Scott (MAT)

D Piedt (MAT)

Important stats for STH vs MAT Dream11 prediction team

S Taylor: 1326 runs and 28 wickets in 55 matches

D S Kumar: 93 runs and 15 wickets in 14 matches

M Kumar: 731 runs and 12 wickets in 9 matches

R Scott: 208 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches

D Piedt: 640 runs and 73 wickets in 77 matches

STH vs MAT Dream11 Prediction Today (USA One Day National Championship 2021)

STH vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, J Malhotra, M Parchment, R Scott, M Kumar, D S Kumar, S Taylor, J Dill, A Aponso, J Singh, D Piedt

Captain: S Taylor. Vice-captain: M Kumar

STH vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, M Parchment, R Scott, M Kumar, D S Kumar, S Taylor, J Dill, A Aponso, J Singh, D Piedt, A Subramanian

Captain: D S Kumar. Vice-captain: D Piedt

Edited by Samya Majumdar

