STH vs RWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 5

The 5th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Saint Helena (STH) square off against Rwanda (RWA) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Thursday, November 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STH vs RWA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Rwanda have won their first match against Botswana by five wickets. On the other hand, Saint Helena's last match was abandoned due to rain.

Saint Helena will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Rwanda have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STH vs RWA Match Details

The 5th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 18 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.

The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STH vs RWA, Match 5

Date and Time: 18th November 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

STH vs RWA Form Guide

STH - N/R

RWA - W

STH vs RWA Probable Playing XI

STH Playing XI

No injury updates

Alex Langham, Aiden Leo, Brett Isaac, Scott Crowie ©, Andrew Yon, Jordi Henry, Cliff Richards (wk), Rhys Francis, Barry Stroud, Gareth Johnson, Jamie Ellick.

RWA Playing XI

No injury updates

Wilson Niyitanga, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Niyomugabo, Clinton Rubagumya ©, Emmanuel Sebareme, Yvan Mitari, Kevin Irakoze, Eric Dusingizimana, Zappy Bimenyimana, Martin Akayezu.

STH vs RWA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Richards

D Richards is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match, as he will bat in the top order and has a good chance of scoring a lot of runs. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. O Manishimwe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

O Tuyisenge

O Tuyisenge and A Langham are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Niyomugabo has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

E Sebareme

E Sebareme and A Yon are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. C Rububagumya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Irakoze

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Irakoze and A Leo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Isaac is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STH vs RWA match captain and vice-captain choices

C Rububagumya

C Rububagumya is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

E Niyomugabo

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make E Niyomugabo the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order.

5 Must-Picks for STH vs RWA, Match 5

C Rububagumya

E Niyomugabo

A Langham

O Tuyisenge

K Irakoze

Saint Helena vs Rwanda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Saint Helena vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: O Manishimwe, D Richards

Batters: A Langham, E Niyomugabo, O Tuyisenge

All-rounders: C Rububagumya, E Sebareme, A Yon

Bowlers: A Leo, K Irakoze, B Isaac

Saint Helena vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Richards

Batters: A Langham, E Dusingizimana, O Tuyisenge

All-rounders: C Rububagumya, E Sebareme, A Yon, M Akayezu

Bowlers: A Leo, K Irakoze, B Isaac

