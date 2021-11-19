STH vs WZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for USA One Day National Championship 2021, Final

South Zone will take on West Zone Red in the final of the USA One-Day National Championship 2021 at the Prairie Cricket Complex 5 in Houston on Friday.

South will be confident as they enter the final of the competition. They thrashed the USA U19 team by 44 runs in the previous match and will look to continue the momentum in the final. Meanwhile, West Zone Red dismantled East Zone in their previous outing. Needing 166 runs to win, they ended up defeating their opponents by eight wickets!

STH vs WZR Probable Playing 11 Today

STH XI

Ateendra Subramanian, Matthew Comerie, Steven Taylor, Sagar Patel, Mark Parchment, Aaron Jones, Hanchand Hamilton, Kumar Duvvarapu, Sahil Charania, Evroy Dyer, Amila Aponso

WZR XI

Saurabh Netravalkar, Ruchir Joshi, Samson Bhati, Shamith Pasula, Shehan Jayasurya, Sid Mattani, Vatsal Vaghela, David White, Saideep Ganesh, Shripal Modani, Josh Dascombe

Match Details

STH vs WZR, USA One Day National Championship 2021, Final

Date and Time: 19th November, 2021, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie Cricket Complex 5, Houston

Pitch Report

Not a lot is known about this track but the surface is expected to be decent for batting. Batting first will be a better idea for both sides as it will give them an opportunity to assess the surface. The pitch might have some assistance for the fast bowlers.

Today’s STH vs WZR Dream11 Match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Hamilton scored 94 runs in the previous game and proved to be decisive. He’d want to play a similar role in the final.

Batters

A Jones is one of the leading figures in his team and will be hoping to have a major impact in the final of the tournament. He scored 21 runs in the previous game and was sensational with the ball, picking up three wickets.

S Patel was decent in the last outing. Although he scored 38 runs, Patel will be looking for a bigger knock here.

All-rounders

S Taylor could prove to be an extremely important all-round asset for South Zone. Taylor has scored 1326 runs and has picked up 28 wickets in 55 Matches. He’s a safe captaincy choice for your STH vs WZR Dream11 Fantasy Side. He also picked up three wickets in the previous game.

Bowlers

A Subramanian is an important player for South Zone and he’s likely to lead the bowling unit. He picked up two wickets in the previous game itself.

Top 5 best players to pick in STH vs WZR Dream11 prediction team

S Taylor (STH)

A Jones (STH)

S Jayasuriya (WZR)

A Subramanian (STH)

S Ganesh (WZR)

Important stats for STH vs WZR Dream11 prediction team

A Jones: 21 runs and 3 wickets in the last match

S Taylor: 3 wickets in the last match

H Hamilton: 94 runs in the last match

A Subramanian: 2 wickets in the last match

STH vs WZR Dream11 Prediction Today

STH vs WZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Hamilton, A Jones, S Patel, M Parchment, S Ganesh, S Taylor, V Vaghela, S Jayasuriya, A Subramanian, A Aponso, S Mattani

Captain: A Jones, Vice-Captain: S Taylor

STH vs WZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Hamilton, A Jones, S Patel, S Ganesh, E Dyer, S Taylor, S Jayasuriya, A Subramanian, A Aponso, S Mattani, S Netravalkar

Captain: S Ganesh, Vice-Captain: A Subramanian

