STI vs LKP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 11 & 12

The Stockholm Titans (STI) will take on Linkoping (LKP) in back-to-back ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Wednesday, 18 May.

The Titans are yet to win a game in the competition, falling short against Botkyrka on Tuesday. They will be keen to get their campaign back on track with better performances against Linkoping, who come into the game on the back of two tough losses to Alby Zalmi. However, they have a strong roster to fall back on and will start as the favorites With both teams keen to boost their playoff chances, an intriguing couple of games beckon in Stockholm.

STI vs LKP Probable Playing 11 Today

STI XI

Sushant Kadam, Gopalakrishnan Parthasarathi, Raja Yenugula (c), Siva Lingam, Ganesh Jasud, Anurag Choudhary (wk), Ramraj Nadar, Digraj Dodiya, Arunkumaran Murugesan, Pranshu Kumar and Nagendra Siddoutam.

LKP XI

Roohul Halim (wk), Saad Khan (c), Asad Javed, Adeel Asghar, Ankit Naik, Ali Raza, Kamran Rashid, Naveed Akbar, Arshad Awan, Saberali Syed and Saud Ahmed.

Match Details

STI vs LKP, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 11 & 12

Date and Time: 18th May 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground has been a touch on the slower side in recent games, with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The batters will target the shorter square boundaries, but will need to be wary of variable bounce. There should be some help available for the spinners as well, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 90-100 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s STI vs LKP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Roohul Halim: Although Roohul Halim has been fairly decent with the bat in the tournament, he has failed to convert his starts into impactful knocks. Given his form and ability, Halim could be backed to score some big runs against the Stockholm Titans in this double-header.

Batter

Siva Lingam: Siva Lingam was the Stockholm Titans' best batter in their losses to Botkyrka, scoring 47 runs in two matches. While he can clear the boundary at will, Lingam can anchor the innings as well. With Lingam also adding value with the ball, he is a good addition to your STI vs LKP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Raja Yenugula: Raja Yenugula didn't score many runs in the previous game, but he remains the Titans' best bet with the bat. Raja is an able bowler as well, capable of picking up key wickets in the middle overs. With the Titans captain keen to get his campaign back on track, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Kamran Rashid: Kamran Rashid has been LKP's best bowler, impressing with his swing bowling prowess. When given a chance to bowl later in the innings, Rashid has used his variations to good effect. Given his form, Rashid should be a must-have in your STI vs LKP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in STI vs LKP Dream11 prediction team

Raja Yenugula (STI)

Asad Javed (LKP)

Roohul Halim (LKP)

Important stats for STI vs LKP Dream11 prediction team

Siva Lingam - 47 runs in 2 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches, Average: 23.50

Asad Javed - 24 runs and 2 wickets in 2 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches

Ankit Naik - 52 runs in 2 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches, Average: 52.00

STI vs LKP Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm 2022)

STI vs LKP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Asghar, R Halim, A Naik, A Javed, G Jasud, S Syed, Y Srinivasa, N Akbar, K Rashid, A Kumaran and G Parthasarathi.

Captain: A Javed. Vice-captain: S Syed.

STI vs LKP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Nadar, R Halim, A Naik, A Javed, G Jasud, S Syed, Y Srinivasa, N Akbar, K Rashid, V Nagrendra and G Parthasarathi.

Captain: A Javed. Vice-captain: K Rashid.

