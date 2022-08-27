STW vs MAF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022 Final

Sticky Wicket will take on Malaysian Armed Forces in the final of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi on Sunday (August 28). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the STW vs MAF Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report for this game.

Sticky Wicket have remained unbeaten throughout this tournament. They topped Group C with three wins before dominating their quarter-final and semi-final fixtures. On the other hand, Malaysian Armed Forces also finished at the top of the points table in their group (D). They recorded a comprehensive win in the quarters before they hunted down 133 in the final over in the semis.

STW vs MAF, Match Details

The final of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 between Sticky Wicket and Malaysian Armed Forces will be played on August 28 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MCA T20 Cup 2022 Final

Date & Time: August 28, 2022 2022, 7 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of turn as well.

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams bowling first: 15

STW vs MAF Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sticky Wicket: W, W, W, W, W

Malaysian Armed Forces: W, W, L, W, W

STW vs MAF Probable Playing 11 today

Sticky Wicket Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sticky Wicket Probable Playing XI:

Sidharth Karthik (wk), Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Shankar Sathish, Sharveen Surendran, Niroshan de Silva (c), Syed Aziz, Wahib Zada, Sharvin Muniandy, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Neville Liyanage, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath.

Malaysian Armed Forces Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malaysian Armed Forces Probable Playing XI:

Hairil Anuar (wk), Nur Arif Jumat, Norwira Zazmie, Muhamad Syahadat, Md Razman Zabri, Suharril Fetri, Rashid Ahad, Asby Tan Haris, Mohamad Fhadli Ishak, Mohd Shukri Abdul Rahim, Syazrul Idrus.

Today’s STW vs MAF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sidharth Karthik (5 matches, 132 runs)

Sidharth Karthik is the fifth-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has accumulated 132 runs in five innings.

Top Batter Pick

Norwira Zazmie (4 matches, 70 runs)

Norwira Zazmie is in good touch with the bat and has made 70 runs while striking at 140.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wahib Zada (5 matches, 7 wickets)

Wahib Zada is bowling really well in this competition. He has picked up seven scalps at an economy rate of 4.15.

Top Bowler Pick

Neville Liyanage (5 matches, 10 wickets)

Neville Liyanage is at the top of the wicket charts in this MCA T20 Cup 2022. He has returned with 10 wickets at an economy of 4.30.

STW vs MAF match captain and vice-captain choices

Syed Aziz (2 matches, 136 runs, 4 wickets)

Syed Aziz has played just a couple of games and has had a massive impact with both bat and ball. He has amassed 136 runs at a strike rate of 209.23. With the ball, Aziz has taken four wickets at an economy of 3.63.

Syazrul Idrus (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Syazrul Idrus has been in top form with the ball. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.46. He can also be handy with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STW vs MAF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Neville Liyanage 10 wickets in 5 matches Syed Aziz 136 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Sidharth Karthik 132 runs in 5 matches Syazrul Idrus 8 wickets in 4 matches Rashid Ahad 7 wickets in 5 matches

STW vs MAF match expert tips

Bowlers from both sides have some top performers and they have been amongst the wickets. Thus, the bowlers and all-rounders will be the ones to watch out for.

STW vs MAF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Sticky Wicket vs Malaysian Armed Forces - MCA T20 Cup 2022 Final.

Wicket-keeper: Sidharth Karthik.

Batters: Norwira Zazmie, Muhamad Syahadat, Sharveen Surendran.

All-rounders: Suharril Fetri, Syed Aziz, Wahib Zada.

Bowlers: Rashid Ahad, Syazrul Idrus, Neville Liyanage, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath.

STW vs MAF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sticky Wicket vs Malaysian Armed Forces - MCA T20 Cup 2022 Final.

Wicket-keeper: Hairil Anuar, Sidharth Karthik.

Batters: Norwira Zazmie, Muhamad Syahadat, Shankar Sathish.

All-rounders: Asby Tan Haris, Syed Aziz, Wahib Zada.

Bowlers: Rashid Ahad, Syazrul Idrus, Neville Liyanage.

