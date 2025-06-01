STK vs ATG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Leeward Islands T20 2025, Match 3

The third match of the Leeward Islands T20 2025 will see St. Kitts (STK) squaring off against Antigua and Barbuda (ATG). the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will host the clash on Sunday, June 1. Here's all you need to know about the STK vs ATG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
St. Kitts has a strong squad with a good number of batters and bowlers. Antigua and Barbuda, on the other hand, is a strong squad full of all-rounders who can help the teams win this series.
Both teams will be looking to start this tournament on a positive note.
STK vs ATG Match Details
The 3rd match of the Leeward Islands T20 2025 will be played on June 1 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
STK vs ATG, 3rd Match
Date and Time: 1st June 2025, 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.
STK vs ATG Form Guide
STK - Will be playing their first match
ATG - Will be playing their first match
STK vs ATG Probable Playing XI
STK Playing XI
No injury updates
Anthony Caines, Jerrickson Louis, Kunal Tilokani, Tristan Hanley, Caiden Francis, Cameron Pennyfeather, Tariq Newman, Jaleel Clarke, Keon Harding, Ruve Lowe, Shaquan Pemberton
ATG Playing XI
No injury updates
Bartlett Henry, Hayden Walsh, Jedidiah Martin, Kofi James, Rahkeem Cornwall, Tyrone Williams, Dahri Francis, Michael Dover, Elroy Francis Jr, Glenton Williams, Karima Gore
STK vs ATG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Ajorn Clarke
J Ajorn Clarke is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. D Francis is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
K James
C Pennyfeather and K James are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. K James is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. K Gore is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
R Cornwall
H Walsh and R Cornwall are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Cornwall will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. K Harding is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
E Francis
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Newman and E Francis. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. E Francis will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. J Spencer is another good bowler for today's match.
STK vs ATG match captain and vice-captain choices
R Cornwall
R Cornwall is one of the most crucial picks from Antigua and Barbuda as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's nail-biting match.
K Harding
K Harding is one of the most crucial picks from the St. Kitts squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.
5 Must-Picks for STK vs ATG, 3rd Match
K Harding
R Cornwall
K Gore
H Walsh
K James
St. Kitts vs Antigua and Barbuda Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
St. Kitts vs Antigua and Barbuda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Ajorn
Batters: K James, K Gore, C Pennyfeather
All-rounders: R Cornwall, H Walsh, T Hanley, K Harding
Bowlers: J Spencer, E Francis, T Newman
St. Kitts vs Antigua and Barbuda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Ajorn
Batters: K James, K Gore
All-rounders: R Cornwall, H Walsh, T Hanley, K Harding, N Henry
Bowlers: M McKenzie, E Francis, T Newman
