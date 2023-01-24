STK vs GUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Semi Final 2

The second semi-final match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see SRMIST Kattankulathur (STK) squaring off against Gurunanak College (GUN) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STK vs GUN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Gurunanak College have won both of their last two matches in the tournament. SRMIST Kattankulathur, too, have won both of their last two matches.

SRMIST Kattankulathur will give it their all to win the match, but Gurunanak College are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STK vs GUN Match Details

The second semi-final match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 24 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STK vs GUN, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: January 24, 2023, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this new pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between SRIHER Porur and Gurunanak College, where a total of 284 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

STK vs GUN Form Guide

STK - W W

GUN - W W

STK vs GUN Probable Playing XI

STK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ram Arvindh R (c & wk), Vignesh Iyer, G K Shyam, Shubhang Mishra, S Shyam Sundar, B Munish Varma, Kishan Kumar, Samuvel Raj, Muohammed Kamil, Krish Jain, and K Pranav Kumar.

GUN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ganesh S (wk), Athish SR, N Sunil Krishna, Varun Goud, R Anirudh Seshadhri, PK Saravanan, S Arun, Abishek V, VP Diran, P-Vignesh Yadav, and V Yudheeswaran.

STK vs GUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G S

G S is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Arvindh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Shyam

A V and G Shyam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Iyer played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Arun

N Sunil and S Arun are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Goud is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Yudheeswaran

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Raj and V Yudheeswaran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Diran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STK vs GUN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Arun

S Arun will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 167 runs and scalped one wicket in the last two matches.

N Sunil

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Sunil as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 57 runs and picked up three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for STK vs GUN, Semi Final 2

N Sunil

S Arun

V Goud

V Yudheeswaran

G Shyam

SRMIST Kattankulathur vs Gurunanak College Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SRMIST Kattankulathur vs Gurunanak College Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: G S

Batters: A V, G Shyam, V Iyer

All-rounders: S Arun, N Sunil, P Saravanan, V Goud

Bowlers: V Yudheeswaran, G Raj, V Diran

SRMIST Kattankulathur vs Gurunanak College Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: G S

Batters: A V, G Shyam

All-rounders: S Arun, N Sunil, P Saravanan, V Goud

Bowlers: V Yudheeswaran, G Raj, V Diran, K Kumar

Poll : 0 votes