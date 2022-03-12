STK vs HIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 6

The Strikers (STK) will take on Hitters (HIT) in the sixth match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Strikers have won three of their four MCA T20 Super Series matches, while one of their games was abandoned. On the other hand, Hitters’ first two matches were abandoned before they lost their last game against the Strikers, who won the fixture by 10 wickets in that match. Batting first, Hitters managed 123 runs, with the Strikers hunting it down in just 13.4 overs.

STK vs HIT Probable Playing 11 Today

STK XI

Anwar Rahman (c), Virandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Ainool Hafizs, Kevin Perera (wk), Sharveen Surendran, Michael Masih, Aimal Khan, Santosh Kumar Nair

HIT XI

Pavandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Syed Aziz (c), Muhammad Luqman, Ariff Ullah, Muhammad Khairullah, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Anil Thakur, Siddharth Neelakantan

Match Details

STK vs HIT, MCA T20 Super Series, Match 6

Date and Time: 12th March, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur has favored the batters in the last couple of games. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it a little difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 139 runs.

Today’s STK vs HIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Haqqiem has been in great form lately and will be a wonderful wicketkeeper-batter choice for your STK vs HIT Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 25 runs in the last match and will be eyeing a bigger knock today.

Batter

V Singh has been extremely important to the Strikers' fortunes with the bat, having already bagged three Player of the Match awards in the MCA T20 Super Series. He has scored 207 runs at an average of 103.5 and a strike rate of 141.78. He will be a fantastic captaincy choice for your STK vs HIT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Khan is a brilliant all-rounder, who has scored 99 runs and picked up four wickets in the tournament so far.

F Sham is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has been in fine bowling form, scalping four wickets already.

Bowler

A Rahman is currently the leading wicket-taker in the MCA T20 Super Series with five wickets in three matches at an average of 8.4 and a fantastic economy rate of 5.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in STK vs HIT Dream11 prediction team

V Singh (STK) – 337 points

A Khan (STK) – 257 points

A Rahman (STK) – 226 points

F Sham (STK) – 154 points

S Kumar (STK) – 85 points

Important stats for STK vs HIT Dream11 prediction team

V Singh: 207 runs

A Khan: 99 runs and 4 wickets

A Rahman: 5 wickets

F Sham: 4 wickets

STK vs HIT Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Super Series)

STK vs HIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Haqqiem, V Singh, A Hafizs, A Faiz, S Aziz, A Khan, F Sham, A Rahman, S Kumar, D Mogan, P Singh

Captain: V Singh. Vice-captain: A Khan.

STK vs HIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Haqqiem, V Singh, A Hafizs, A Faiz, S Aziz, A Khan, M Khairullah, F Sham, A Rahman, S Kumar, D Mogan

Captain: A Rahman. Vice-captain: F Sham.

