STK vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series

Strikers (STK) will take on the Warriors (WAS) in the MCA T20 Super Series 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The Strikers notched up an easy win against the Warriors in a rain-marred encounter earlier in the competition. However, the Warriors, who will be keen to return the favor with a win today, boast a strong squad with ample depth and balance. But they will start as underdogs against a packed Strikers side. With both teams likely to go all-out for the win, a cracking game beckons at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

STK vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

STK XI

Ainool Hafizs, Virandeep Singh, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Fitri Sham, Anwar Rahman (c), Sharveen Surendran, Santosh Kumar Nair, Aimal Khan, Kevin Perera (wk) and Michael Masih

WAS XI

Ahmad Zubaidi, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Wan Muhammad (wk), Sharvin Muniandy (c), Sachinu Hettige, Amir Azim, Vijay Unni, Wahib Zada, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Saleh Shadman and Rizwan Haider

Match Details

STK vs WAS, MCA T20 Super Series 2022

Date and Time: 10th March 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track awaits the two sides at the Kinrara Oval, inclement weather could be a concern. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle early on, with the pitch slightly on the slower side. As the match progresses, the pacers will look to vary their pace and hit hard lengths. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s STK vs WAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Wan Muhammad: Wan Muhammad didn't get many runs in the previous game, but he is well-known for his explosive batting in the top order. With some experience under his belt, Muhammad will be keen to return to runscoring ways, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Virandeep Singh: Virandeep Singh was the star of the show with a match-winning fifty against the Warriors in the reverse fixture. The Malaysian international is an accomplished batter who can hold his own against any bowling attack. With Virandeep also likely to have a say with the ball, he is a must-have in your STK vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Fitri Sham: Another national team player, Fitri Sham is a decent all-rounder who can make an impact with both the bat and ball. Although he couldn't make much of a difference in the previous game, Sham has ample experience of playing at the Kinrara Oval. With the all-rounder being due for a big performance, he should be a good addition to your STK vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Vijay Unni: Vijay Unni gave a good account of himself in the previous game, picking up two wickets with his impressive swing bowling. While his bowling prowess alone should earn a spot in this fantasy team, Unni can hold his own with the bat too, making him a must-have for this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in STK vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh (STK)

Vijay Unni (WAS)

Fitri Sham (STK)

Important stats for STK vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh - 63(47) vs Warriors in the previous game

Wahib Zada - 23(15) vs Strikers in the previous game

Vijay Unni - 2/17 vs Strikers in the previous game

STK vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Super Series 2022)

STK vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Muhammad, V Singh, Z Zulkifle, A Hafizs, S Muniandy, F Sham, A Khan, A Azim, V Unni, D Mogan and A Rahman

Captain: S Muniandy. Vice-captain: V Singh.

STK vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Perera, V Singh, S Karthik, A Hafizs, S Muniandy, F Sham, A Khan, A Azim, V Unni, W Zada and A Rahman

Captain: V Singh. Vice-captain: W Zada.

Edited by Samya Majumdar