STK vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 7

Strikers (STK) will lock horns with the Warriors (WAS) in the seventh match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The Strikers are unbeaten in the MCA T20 Super Series so far, winning all five of their matches. They claimed a 24-run victory over the Hitters in their last outing. The Warriors, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, failing to win three first three MCA T20 Super Series games. They fell to a 18-run defeat in their last match against the Strikers.

STK vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

STK XI

Anwar Rahman (C), Virandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Ainool Hafizs, Kevin Perera (WK), Sharveen Surendran, Michael Masih, Aimal Khan, Santosh Kumar.

WAS XI

Ammar Hazalan (WK), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Rizwan Haider, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Wahib Zada, Vijay Unni, Sidarth Karthik, Nazril Rahman (C), Saleh Shadman.

Match Details

STK vs WAS, Match 7, MCA T20 Super Series

Date and Time: 14th March 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 130 runs.

Today’s STK vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ammar Hazalan: Hazalan has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 107.14 in one match. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Virandeep Singh: Singh has been in brilliant form in the MCA T20 Super Series, having smashed 264 runs at a strike rate of 148.31 in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Zubaidi Zulkifle: Zulkifle is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 105.56 in two outings.

All-rounders

Sharvin Muniandy: Muniandy has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 65 runs while also scalping two wickets in two matches.

Aimal Khan: Khan has scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 112.10 and also picked up four wickets in as many matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Monday.

Bowlers

Vijay Unni: Unni has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.88 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Santosh Kumar: Kumar will lead the Strikers' bowling attack against the Warriors, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 6.20 in four outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in STK vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh (STK) - 467 points

Aimal Khan (STK) - 314 points

Santosh Kumar (STK) - 186 points

Fitri Sham (STK) - 173 points

Sharvin Muniandy (WAS) - 144 points

Important Stats for STK vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh: 264 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 148.31 and ER - 8.18

Aimal Khan: 139 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 112.10 and ER - 6.25

Santosh Kumar: 5 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.20

Fitri Sham: 4 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 7.31

Sharvin Muniandy: 65 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 141.30 and ER - 9.38

STK vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Super Series)

STK vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ammar Hazalan, Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs, Saleh Shadman, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Aimal Khan, Vijay Unni, Dhivendran Mogan, Santosh Kumar.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Sharvin Muniandy.

STK vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ammar Hazalan, Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Aimal Khan, Wahib Zada, Vijay Unni, Dhivendran Mogan, Santosh Kumar.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Aimal Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar