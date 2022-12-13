STL vs CON Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA Womens T20 Super League, Match 4

Starlights (STL) will take on Coronations (CON) in the fourth match of the CSA Womens T20 Super League at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the STL vs CON Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Starlights won their last match against South Africa Women by nine wickets and will look to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Coronations, on the other hand, had to satisfy themselves with an abandoned match due to rain.

Coronations will try their best to win the match, but Starlights are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

STL vs CON Match Details

The fourth match of the CSA Womens T20 Super League will be played on December 13 at Newlands in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STL vs CON, CSA Womens T20 Super League, Match 4

Date and Time: December 13, 2022, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

Newlands in Cape Town has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Starlights and South Africa Women, where a total of 165 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

STL vs CON Form Guide

STL - W

CON - N/R

STL vs CON Probable Playing XI

STL Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Dane van Niekerk, Tazmin Brits, Izelle Cilliers, Khayakazi Mathe, Leah Jones, Kgomotso Rapoo, Palesa Mapoo (wk), Masabata Klaas, Delmi Tucker, and Jane Winster.

CON Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Lara Goodall, Kirstie Thomson, Ayabonga Khaka, Jade De Figuerido, Kirstie Thomson, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Jade De Figuerido, Nobulumko Baneti, and Lerato Langa (wk).

STL vs CON Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Mapoo

P Mapoo, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. L Langa is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

L Goodall

T Brits and L Goodall are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Bosch is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

D Van Niekerk

N De Klerk and D Van Niekerk are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Luus is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Khaka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Klaas and A Khaka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Winster is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STL vs CON match captain and vice-captain choice

D Van Niekerk

D Van Niekerk is one of the best players in Starlights' squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

N De Klerk

N De Klerk is one of the best picks in Coronations' squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for STL vs CON, Match 4

S Luus

N De Klerk

D Van Niekerk

A Khaka

M Klaas

Starlights vs Coronations Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Starlights vs Coronations Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Mapoo

Batters: L Goodall, T Brits, A Bosch

All-rounders: D Van Niekerk, N De Klerk, S Luus, K Mathe

Bowlers: M Klaas, A Khaka, J Winster

Starlights vs Coronations Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Mapoo

Batters: L Goodall, T Brits, I Cilliers

All-rounders: D Van Niekerk, N De Klerk, S Luus, K Mathe

Bowlers: M Klaas, A Khaka, L Jones

