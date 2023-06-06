STO vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 7

The 7th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Stockholm CC (STO) squaring off against Alby Zalmi CF (ALZ) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STO vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Stockholm CC will be playing their first match of the tournament. Alby Zalmi CF, on the other hand, will be playing their second match of the tournament.

Alby Zalmi CF will give it their all to win the match, but Stockholm CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STO vs ALZ Match Details

The 7th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 6 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STO vs ALZ, Match 7

Date and Time: 6th June 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Jinnah CC and Sikif, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

STO vs ALZ Form Guide

STO - Will be playing their first match

ALZ - Will be playing their first match

STO vs ALZ Probable Playing XI

STO Playing XI

No injury updates

J Saikia (wk), R Lal, K Vats, V Chalindra, M Tomar, K Panchal, A Albert, K Panda, P Kaul, R Kumar, L Sandhu

ALZ Playing XI

No injury updates

I.Zia (wk), Z.Niazy, S.Khalil, S.Ali, A.Momand, A.Khalil, Z.Alozai, Q.Mir Afzal, L.Momand, U.Jabbar, J.Dawoodzai

STO vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Zia

I Zia is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Saikia is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Lal

S Khalil and R Lal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Vats played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Khalil

A Khalil and M Tomar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Alozai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

L Momand

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Kumar and L Momand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Kaul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STO vs ALZ match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khalil

A Khalil will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Tomar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Tomar as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for STO vs ALZ, Match 7

M Tomar

R Lal

A Khalil

S Khalil

Stockholm CC vs Alby Zalmi CF Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Stockholm CC vs Alby Zalmi CF Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Zia

Batters: K Vats, R Lal, S Khalil

All-rounders: Z Alozai, K Panchal, M Tomar (vc), A Khalil (c)

Bowlers: L Momand, P Kaul, R Kumar

Stockholm CC vs Alby Zalmi CF Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Zia

Batters: R Lal (vc), S Khalil

All-rounders: Z Alozai, K Panchal, M Tomar, A Khalil (c), K Panda

Bowlers: L Momand, P Kaul, R Kumar

