STO vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 18, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STO vs ALZ match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Stockholm CC take on Alby Zalmi CC in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

Alby Zalmi CC are back in action after a day off as they face Stockholm CC in the first game on Day 4 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Both teams are neck-and-neck on the points table with three points each. However, Alby Zalmi have three games in hand in contrast to Stockholm CC's one. Despite not winning their previous two games, Alby Zalmi are a force to be reckoned with. They have the highest score of the tournament (123) and are more than capable with the ball as well.

However, things aren't as straightforward as they seem, with the likes of Abhinav Mathur and Himanshu Patel capable of wrecking havoc with bat and ball respectively. While Stockholm CC are effectively out of the running for a semi-final spot, they would hope to play spoilsport to Alby Zalmi's pursuit of a top-four finish.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm CC

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

Alby Zalmi CC

Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm CC

C Nali, J Saikia, A Mathur, K Vats, V Chalindra, S Sakpal, U Bharti, H Pate, A Upadhyaya, R Lal Raveendran and N Komalla

Alby Zalmi CC

I Zia, M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, A Khan, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, F Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil, S Ali, S Khalil and T Masood

Match Details

Match: Stockholm CC vs Alby Zalmi CC

Date: June 18, 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides on Thursday with the weather also not expected to cause any delays. However, a few clouds are expected to hover around, which should provide the pacers with some extra help.

The spinners have relied on changes of pace during the middle overs, with their battle against the batsmen being crucial to the outcome of this game. 80 is par on this surface and teams batting first have a superior record in the tournament so far.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

STO vs ALZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Nali, A Mathur, Q Mir, M Usman, K Vats, U Bharti, A Khalil, N Komalla, F Chaudhry, A Upadhyaya and T Masood

Captain - A Khalil, Vice-captain - A Mathur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Nali, A Mathur, I Zia, M Usman, K Vats, U Bharti, A Khalil, N Komalla, F Chaudhry, A Upadhyaya and H Patel

Captain - A Khalil , Vice-captain - F Chaudhry