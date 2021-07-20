STO vs BOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 20th, 2021

Stockholm will face Botkyrka in match no. 7 of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 tournament at Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Stockholm and Botkyrka are now separated in the points table by only a difference in the net run rate in Group A. Both Stockholm and Botkyrka are placed second and third in the points table respectively, with two points each after winning one of their two matches.

Both teams won their previous games, and this encounter will provide an opportunity for both sides to reach the top of the points table.

Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ECS T10 Sweden match between Stockholm and Botkyrka.

#3 Tahir Tarar

In their previous ECS T10 Sweden game against the Forenom Royals, Botkyrka’s skipper Tahir Tarar scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 2.5.

With three wickets at a 5.50 economy rate, Tahir is Botkyrka's second-leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

#2 Zeeshan Mahmood

Botkyrka's right-handed opening batter Zeeshan Mahmood had an outstanding start to his ECS T10 Sweden campaign. He is the team’s leading run-scorer with 39 runs from two matches at a strike rate of 177.27.

He also has three scalps at an economy rate of 8. In Botkyrka's previous encounter against Forenom Royals, Zeeshan got the team off to a great start.

With a strike rate of 216.7, he scored 26 runs off just 12 balls. He also picked up a wicket with the ball.

#1 Gurpal Randhawa

Botkyrka's Gurpal Randhawa kicked off his ECS T10 Sweden campaign in style. Gurpal is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, with five scalps at an economy of 5.72.

He was brilliant with the ball in their previous game against the Forenom Royals, picking up three wickets and giving away just 10 runs at an economy of six.

He is once again going to be the player to watch out for in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Sweden. Therefore, he is a must pick in your Dream11 side.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar