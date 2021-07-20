STO vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden Match - July 20th, 2021

Stockholm will take on Botkyrka in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Stockholm have had a stop-start to their ECS T10 Sweden campaign. They registered a massive 68-run victory over the Forenom Royals in their season opener before ending up losing their next match to Pakistanska Forening by 30 runs. Stockholm will be keen to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Botkyrka.

Much like their upcoming opponents, Botkyrka have also won and lost a game apiece in the ECS T10 Sweden. They lost their opening match to Pakistanska Forening by 21 runs before beating the Forenom Royals by six wickets. Botkyrka will be eager to find some consistency and register their second win in the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from:

Stockholm

Abhishek Mathur, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali, Deepjagan Singh, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Jyotimoi Saikia, Karthik Jayachandran, Kaushik Vats, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar, Neil Tagare, Praveen Natarajan, Rajesh Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Satya Meka, Shiva Arsi, Sridhar Pokala, Vinod Chalindra

Botkyrka

Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Ali Hassani, Asad Iqbal, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Gurupal Randhawa, Muhammad Ashfaq, Nadeem Ali, Osama Qureshi, Qasib Rashid, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Tahir Tarar, Wasif Muhammad, Zeeshan Mahmood.

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm

Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Himanshu Patel, Goutam Ramamurthy, Abhishek Mathur, Chenna Nali (wk), Kaushik Vats, Santosh Yadlapalli (c), Jyotimoi Saikia, Avinash Upadhyaya, Deepjagan Singh

Botkyrka

Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Muhammad Tarar, Asif Khan, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood.

Match Details

Match: Stockholm vs Botkyrka, 7th match, ECS T10 Sweden

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Date and Time: 20th July, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Norsborg Cricket Ground offers a balanced track and we are yet to see a lot of high-scoring encounters in the ECS T10 Sweden so far. While the pacers can prove to be threatening on this surface, the batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before going for the big shots. The average first innings score at the venue is 98 runs.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (STO vs BOT)

STO vs BOT Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Sweden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Mathur, V Chalindra, S Khawaja, M Ashfaq, G Randhawa, Z Mahmood, M Tarar, M Tomar, D Singh, F Mushtaq, A Upadhyaya

Captain: G Randhawa. Vice-captain: Z Mahmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Mathur, A Hassani, V Chalindra, S Khawaja, M Ashfaq, G Randhawa, Z Mahmood, M Tarar, M Tomar, D Singh, F Mushtaq

Captain: M Tarar. Vice-captain: M Tomar

