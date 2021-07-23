STO vs FOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Sweden Match 17

Stockholm will be up against Forenom Royals in the 17th match of ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday.

Stockholm have been a touch inconsistent so far this season. They have won just three out of their seven matches and are currently placed in third spot in the Group A points table. They lost their last ECS T10 Sweden match against Botkyrka by six wickets. The Chenna Nali-led side will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes in the previous match and making a strong comeback on Friday.

The Forenom Royals, on the other hand, will come into this match high on confidence, having won their last match against table-toppers Pakistanska Forening by 11 runs. They have won three out of their six ECS T10 Sweden matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the Group A points table. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match as well.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm

Himanshu Patel, Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Chenna Nali (C), Santhosh Yadlapalli, Avinash Upadhyaya, Vinod Chalindra, Jyotimoi Saikia, Rajesh Lal, Karthik Jayachandran, Rakesh Kumar, Archan Vaidya, Deepjagan Singh, Sridhar Pokala, Ankit Tiwari (WK), Shiva Arsi, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Praveen Natarajan, Neil Tagare, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar and Satya Meka.

Forenom Royals

Anirudh Ram, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Srinivas Manem (WK), Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Divya Gadde, Jayshil Kothari, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar, Srini Jettiboyina, Phanikumar Chaganti, Ameya Bendre, Srujan Gorthi, Madhu Remella, Rohit Juneja (C), Sashikanth Raavikanti, Akhilesh Balusu, Prabhu Dorairaj, Kranthi Badagu, Aditya Shirke and Srinivasa Raghupati.

STO vs FOR Probable Playing 11

Stockholm

Chenna Nali (C), Archan Vaidya, Ankit Tiwari (WK), Shiva Arsi, Kaushik Vats, Vinod Chalindra, Sridhar Pokala, Deepjagan Singh, Harlagan Sandhu, Manoj Tomar, Praveen Natarajan.

Forenom Royals

Rohit Juneja (C), Anirudh Ram, Srinivas Manem (WK), Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar, Ankit Pandey, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Ameya Bendre, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Prabhu Dorairaj, Srinivasa Raghupati.

Match Details

Match: Stockholm vs Forenom Royals, Match 17, ECS T10 Sweden

Date & Time: 23rd July 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is better suited for fast bowlers as compared to spinners. The batsmen have struggled big time to play big shots on this track. Moreover, the wicket tends to further slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Hence, teams winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first innings score at the venue is 90 runs.

STO vs FOR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Sweden)

STO vs FOR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Sweden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anirudh Ram, Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Pandey, Archan Vaidya, Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar, Rohit Juneja, Shiva Arsi, Ameya Bendre, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh.

Captain: Rohit Juneja. Vice-captain: Archan Vaidya

STO vs FOR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Sweden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kaushik Vats, Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Pandey, Archan Vaidya, Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar, Rohit Juneja, Ameya Bendre, Manoj Tomar, Sridhar Pokala, Deepjagan Singh.

Captain: Archan Vaidya. Vice-captain: Rohit Juneja.

Edited by Samya Majumdar