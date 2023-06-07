STO vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 11

The 11th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Stockholm (STO) squaring off against Hammarby (HAM) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Wednesday, June 7.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STO vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Stockholm have lost both of their last two matches. Hammarby, on the other hand, lost their last match against Kista Cricket Club by 7 wickets. Hammarby will give it their all to win the match, but Stockholm are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STO vs HAM Match Details

The 11th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 7 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STO vs HAM, Match 11

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Marsta and Huddinge, where a total of 210 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

STO vs HAM Form Guide

STO - L L

HAM - L

STO vs HAM Probable Playing XI

STO Playing XI

No injury updates

A Mathur (wk), A Vaidya, K Vats, S Yadlapalli, W Rasheed, M Tomar, S Arsi, A Albert, L Sandhu, D Kumpati, A Amalraj, A Upadhaya

HAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Javed Ahmad (c), Kamran Khan, Syed Faizan, Imran Ullah, Arslan Ali, Rahel Khan, Sadat Sidiqi (wk), Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Huzaifa, Anas Tanveer, Muhammad Munir

STO vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ali

A Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Mohammad

A Mohammad and A Vaidya are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Vats played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Ahmad

K Mahmood and A Ahmad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Tomar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Munir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Kumpati and M Munir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Amalraj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STO vs HAM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Amalraj

A Amalraj will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Ahmad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Ahmad the captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for STO vs HAM, Match 11

A Ahmad

K Mahmood

A Amalraj

A Ali

D Kumpati

Stockholm vs Hammarby Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Stockholm vs Hammarby Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Ali

Batters: K Vats, A Vaidya, A Mohammad

All-rounders: A Ahmad, K Mahmood, S Arsi, M Tomar

Bowlers: M Munir, D Kumpati, A Amalraj

Stockholm vs Hammarby Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Ali, A Mathur

Batters: S Yadlapalli, A Vaidya, A Mohammad

All-rounders: A Ahmad, K Mahmood, S Arsi

Bowlers: M Munir, D Kumpati, A Amalraj

