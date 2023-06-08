STO vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 19

The 19th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Stockholm (STO) squaring off against Huddinge (HUD) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Thursday, June 8.

Stockholm have won one of their last five matches. Huddinge, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches of the tournament. While Stockholm will give it their all to win the match, Huddinge are expected to come out on top in this nail-biting encounter.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STO vs HUD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

STO vs HUD Match Details

The 19th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 8 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STO vs HUD, Match 19

Date and Time: 8th June 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

While the pitch looks good for the bowlers, tactically talented batsmen will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Kista Cricket Club and Huddinge, where a total of 257 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

STO vs HUD Form Guide

STO - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

HUD - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

STO vs HUD Probable Playing XI

STO Playing XI

No injury updates

Santosh Yadlaplli, Archan Vaidya, Vinod Chalindra, Rajesh Lal, Joshua Kumpati, Shiva Arsi, Himanshu Patel, Abhishek Mathur (c), Harlagan Sandhu, Deepjagan Singh, Ashwin Amalraj (wk)

HUD Playing XI

No injury updates

Imal Zuwak (c & wk), Omran Zazai, Tariq Zuwak, Najeeb Ullah, Nasir Iqbal, W Jalali, Farhad Momand II, Shahab Zafar, Samiullah Rahmani, Saeed Ahmad, Rashid Khan

STO vs HUD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper: I Zuwak

I Zuwak is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Mathur is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters: Y Khan

Y Khan and O Zazai are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Vaidya played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders: S Ahmad

T Zuwak and S Ahmad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Rahmani is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers: L Sandhu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Sandhu and A Amalraj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Zafar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STO vs HUD match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ahmad

S Ahmad will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 350 points in the last four matches.

T Zuwak

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Zuwak as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 332 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for STO vs HUD, Match 19

T Zuwak

S Ahmad

S Rahmani

I Zuwak

Y Khan

Stockholm vs Huddinge Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least five all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Stockholm vs Huddinge Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Zuwak, A Mathur

Batters: Y Khan, S Yadlapalli, O Zazai, A Vaidya

All-rounders: T Zuwak, S Ahmad, S Rahmani, N Iqbal

Bowlers: L Sandhu

Stockholm vs Huddinge Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Zuwak, A Mathur

Batters: Y Khan, S Yadlapalli, R Lal, A Vaidya

All-rounders: T Zuwak, S Ahmad, S Rahmani, N Iqbal

Bowlers: L Sandhu

