STO vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 17, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KCC vs STO match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians take on Kista CC in Match 15 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The final game on Day 3 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League pits Kista CC against Stockholm CC at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. With the points table slowly taking shape with each passing match, both teams would be eager to get the two points on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, Kista CC have just played one game. Although just the one match isn't much, they showed enough grit and character to pull off the first successful run-chase in the tournament against Alby Zalmi CC. While KCC are scheduled to face bottom-dwellers Stockholm Mumbai Indians in Match 14, they will head into this game as the clear favourites.

Their opponents Stockholm CC are also in the mix for a semi-final spot. Although STO lost both their games on Monday, they came out with three points from their two games on Day 2.

Although they are the lesser fancied of the two sides, Stockholm CC have invaluable momentum on their side, which makes for an intriguing match-up. With this being a very crucial game in the context of the semi-finals, you can expect to see some thrilling action between the two sides.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm CC

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

Kista CC

K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm CC

C Nali , J Saikia, A Mathur, K Vats, V Chalindra, S Sakpal, U Bharti, H Pate, A Upadhyaya, R Lal Raveendran and N Komalla

Kista CC

G Mehdi, I Hussain, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Zaidi and N Khan

Match Details

Match: Stockholm CC vs Kista CC

Date: June 17, 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, the match should take place as scheduled with a good batting track on offer. The pacers should have a say in the proceedings with spinners having to rely on changed of pace. Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the twenty overs.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

STO vs KCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Nali, M Farhan Anwar, S Nawaz, A Mathur, C Khatri, H Patel, M Asif, U Bharti, N Khan, N Komalla and A Zaidi

Captain -S Nawaz , Vice-captain - A Mathur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Nali, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, A Mathur, C Khatri, H Patel, F Shah, U Bharti, N Khan, N Komalla and A Upadhyaya

Captain - C Khatri , Vice-captain - U Bharti