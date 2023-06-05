STO vs MAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Sweden T10 match – June 6, 2023  

Stockholm (STO) and Marsta (MAR) are set to face each other in the KCC T10 Challengers League on Tuesday, June 6. The Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden will host the contest.

The upcoming match of the T10 tournament is expected to be an absolute thriller. Some of the quality players from the European Cricket Series will be weaving their magic.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the STO vs MAR game:

#3 Manoj Tomar (STO) – 9 credits

Manoj Tomar is a handy cricketer and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the STO vs MAR match.

In eight T10 matches, he has scored 51 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 134.21 with a top score of an unbeaten 27 to show for his efforts. Tomar has also picked up eight wickets at an excellent economy rate of 8.42.

#2 Waqas Haider (MAR) – 9 credits

Waqas Haider is one of the top picks for the upcoming game. Hence, fantasy users should keep him in their teams for the STO vs MAR match.

In 27 T10 matches, Haider has scored 505 runs at an average of 24.04 and a strike rate of 189.85 with a top score of 61 to his name. He has also picked up six wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.50.

#1 Shahid Mustafa (MAR) – 8.5 credits

Shahid Mustafa has quite a bit of experience in T10 cricket and should be included in fantasy teams for the STO vs MAR match.

Mustafa has scored 251 runs from 22 matches at an average of 31.37 and a strike rate of 145.08 with a top score of 53 not out to show for his efforts. If he gets going, it is tough for opponents to stop him.

