STO vs PF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 20th, 2021

Stockholm CC will take on Pakistanska Forening in Match No. 5 of the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The game will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday, July 20. The two teams had earlier faced off on Monday, with Pakistanska comfortably clinching the win.

Pakistanska Forening began their season brightly, winning both their games so far. They garnered a 21-run win in their opener against Botkyrka, successfully defending their score of 101 in 10 overs. The team followed it up with a 30-run win over Stockholm, restricting the opposition to a meager 67 after setting a target of 97.

Stockholm CC, meanwhile, have had an indifferent start to their campaign, with a win and a loss in their two games. Following their 30-run loss to Pakistanska Forening, Stockholm bounced back in style with a 68-run victory over the Forenom Royals after posting 131 in their 10 overs.

On that note, here’s a look at three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this ECS T10 Sweden game.

#3 Khalid Jalali

Khalid Jalali has shown glimpses of his all-round talent during the ECS T10 Sweden. Pakistanska Forening will hope that he can continue to build on his performances so far. Jalali scored 31 runs in their opening game before bowling a tight solitary over and conceding just six runs.

In the game against Stockholm, Jalali scored just a dozen, before throwing down a two-over spell for just 12 runs. Jalali has the ability to change the course of a game with both the bat and the ball in hand, and Forening will hope that he can do so against Stockholm on Tuesday.

#2 Bilal Muhammad

Pakistanska Forening star Bilal Muhammad has been in fine form with the ball. Muhammad bowled a stellar two-over spell against Botkyrka in their opener, picking up a wicket and conceding only 13 runs, before following up with another impressive spell. Forening will hope their star bowler can continue to chip in with wickets when they take the field on Tuesday.

#1 Vinod Chalindra

Vinod Chalindra got out for a duck against Pakistanska Forening last time, but bounced back with a stellar 46-run knock to lead Stockholm to victory against the Forenom Royals in the ECS T10 Sweden.

The opener is currently leading the top-scorers' chart for the ECS T10 Sweden tournament and will be itching to perform against Forening on Tuesday. Chalindra smashed four boundaries and four sixes during his 14-ball stay at the crease, and will definitely be one to watch out for against Pakistanska Forening.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee