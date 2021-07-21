STO vs UME Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 22nd, 2021

Stockholm CC will take on Umea in match 13 of the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The game will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm and will kick off at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday, July 22. The two teams had also faced off on Wednesday, with Stockholm clinching a nail-biting win.

Stockholm CC haven’t had the brightest of the campaign so far, with two wins in five games. Stockholm did well to bounce back from their defeat in the opening game but lost both their following games against Pakistanska Forening and Botkyrka. They did return to winning ways against Umea last Thursday, having defeated them by eight runs.

Meanwhile, Umea have had nothing going their way and have lost all four of their games in the tournament. They came close to sealing victory twice but lost the Golden Ball against the Forenom Royals to go along with their 2-run defeat against the same opposition while losing out to Stockholm in the final over.

Umea will look to end their barren run when they take the field on Thursday while Stockholm will hope to cut the gap to the top of the standings.

On that note, here’s a look at three players you can pick as the captain and vice-captain in your Dream11 team for this game.

3. Deepjagan Singh

Deepjagan Singh has been Stockholm’s most consistent bowler and is one of the easiest picks from the game. Singh has accounted for five wickets during the tournament at an economy of less than 8 and is likely to add to his tally on Thursday.

While he finished with figures of 0/24 in his two-overs spell last time out, Singh has the ability to bounce back and should be in for a haul.

2. Majid Mustafa

Umea captain Majid Mustafa has scored consistently and has racked up116 runs in the tournament so far. Mustafa has given his side good starts in almost every game. He scored an enterprising 32 in the last game against Stockholm, putting him in good stead to pull off a repeat on Thursday.

Mustafa’s strike rate of 135.48 and his ability to pick boundaries with ease make him a good pick for your fantasy team.

1. Archan Vaidya

Archan Vaidya slammed a magnificent knock of 77 runs against Umea, and the manner of his assault makes him the top pick for the rematch on Thursday. The all-rounder got starts in the tournament but eventually one converted into a big score.

Vaidya slammed five fours and six hits over the fence in his 28-ball stay at the crease. He also chipped in with a wicket in his spell, making him an invaluable asset on the field.

