Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs and most wickets until July 30 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, July 31. The two semi-finals will be followed by a third-place playoff match and the title decider.

Djurgardens IF defeated Stockholm by 32 runs in the first quarterfinal of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. The second last-eight clash saw Alby Zalmi CF register an easy eight-wicket win against Pakistanska Forening.

Marsta thrashed Forenom Royals by 61 runs in the third quarter-final encounter. The final last-eight clash saw Huddinge put it across Botkyrka by nine wickets.

Marsta will face Huddinge in the first semi-final of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. The other last-four clash will see Djurgardens IF cross swords with Alby Zalmi CF.

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Wynand Boshoff of Djurgardens IF continues to be the highest run-scorer after the eleventh day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has amassed 219 runs in seven matches, with an unbeaten 62 being his highest score. Boshoff has an impressive strike rate of 172.44 and has struck 29 fours and six maximums.

Shani Khawaja of Botkyrka is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He accumulated 200 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 74 as his top score. Khawaja's runs came at a decent strike rate of 153.84, and included 20 fours and eight maximums.

Share Ali of Marsta occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has smashed 185 runs in eight knocks, with a best effort of 48. Ali has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 186.86, with the help of 23 boundaries and nine sixes.

Apart from Boshoff and Ali, Marsta's Waqas Haider (170), Hamid Sulehri (130) and Shahid Mustafa (108), Alby Zalmi CF's Azam Khalil (160), Rahel Khan (147) and Qudratullah Mir Afzal (100), Djurgardens IF's Richie Robbins (143) and Shahzeb Choudhry (111), and Huddinge's Abdul Rashid Khan (101), Sami Rahmani (92) and Nasir Iqbal (80) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shahzeb Choudhry of Djurgardens IF, with 12 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has 3/8 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.37.

Rahel Khan of Alby Zalmi CF, who has dismissed 11 opposition batsmen, has jumped to second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/6 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 7.74 runs per over.

Zubair Aslam of Pakistanska Forening is among six bowlers who have all picked up 10 wickets in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 thus far. Aslam, who had a best spell of 4/11, is placed third due to his exceptional economy of 4.78.

Other than Choudhry and Khan, Djurgardens IF's Prashant Shukla (10), Shravan Kannan (10) and Serge Conein (7), Marsta's Ajmal Raza (10), Hamid Sulehri (9) and Sweed Ullah (8), Alby Zalmi CF's Azam Khalil (10) and Tas Qureshi (6), and Huddinge's Sami Rahmani (8) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava