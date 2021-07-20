Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 19 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on July 19, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, July 20.

Pakistanska Forening are perched atop the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They won both their matches on Monday and have four points in their kitty.

They are followed by Stockholm and Botkyrka, who have garnered two points apiece. The former are placed higher in the Group A standings due to their superior net run rate.

Umea will begin their camp in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 on Tuesday. Forenom Royals suffered reversals in both their encounters on Monday and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021:

Stockholm T10 League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Vinod Chalindra of Stockholm is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He played an unbeaten 46-run knock apart from a duck in the other encounter. Chalindra has an outstanding strike rate of 287.50 and has struck four boundaries and as many sixes.

Chalindra's teammate Shiva Arsi is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 44 runs in two knocks, with an unbeaten 23 being his best effort. Arsi's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 118.91, and include four boundaries.

Khalil Jalali of Pakistanska Forening occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has amassed 43 runs so far, with a top score of 31. Jalali has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 130.30, with the help of seven fours.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gurpal Randhawa of Botkyrka, with five scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 1 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/10 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 5.72.

Bilal Muhammad of Pakistanska Forening and Tahir Tarar of Botkyrka are among eight bowlers who picked up three wickets apiece on the opening day of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They are placed higher than the other bowlers on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Muhammad has a best effort of 2/5 and has an exceptional economy of 4.50. Tarar too has 2/5 as his best returns and has also conceded an average of just 5.50 runs per over.

Edited by Sai Krishna