Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 20 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on July 20, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, July 21.

Pakistanska Forening continue to occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They have emerged victorious in all four of their matches thus far and have eight points in their kitty.

Botkyrka, who have four points from three encounters, follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. Stockholm and Forenom Royals, with two points apiece, are placed third and fourth in the group.

Umea bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They came up short in both their matches on Tuesday and are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the second day of matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021:

Stockholm T10 League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Faraan Chaudhry of Pakistanska Forening and Tahir Tarar of Botkyrka are the joint-highest run-scorers after the second day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. Both players have amassed 72 runs to date, with the former having a superior strike rate.

Chaudhry, who has an unbeaten 35 as his highest score, has an excellent strike of 175.61 and has struck 11 fours and a couple of sixes. Tarar, who has 38 as his best effort, has scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 120.00, with the help of seven boundaries and four sixes.

Vinod Chalindra of Stockholm has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has smashed 66 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 46 being his top score. Chalindra's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 227.58, and are studded with five fours and as many maximums.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zubair Aslam of Pakistanska Forening, with six scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. His spell of 4/11 is the only four-wicket haul of the tournament so far and he has an excellent economy of 6.20.

Bilal Muhammad of Pakistanska Forening and Gurpal Randhawa of Botkyrka are among four bowlers who have picked up five wickets each in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed higher than the other two bowlers by virtue of being more economical.

Muhammad has 2/5 as his best returns and has an exceptional economy of 5.14. Randhawa has a best effort of 3/10 and has conceded an average of just 5.72 runs per over.

