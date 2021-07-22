Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 21 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on July 21, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, July 22.

Pakistanska Forening, who has ten points in their credits, continue to be perched atop the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They are followed by Botkyrka, who have garnered six points thus far.

Stockholm and Forenom Royals are placed third and fourth in the Group A standings. Both teams have four points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Umea are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They have suffered defeats in all four matches they have played to date and are thus without a point.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the third day of matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021:

Stockholm T10 League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Majid Mustafa of Umea has emerged as the highest run-scorer since the third day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 116 runs in four matches, with an unbeaten 50 being his top score. Mustafa has an impressive strike rate of 154.66 and has struck 12 fours and four sixes.

Archan Vaidya of Stockholm has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 112 runs in just two knocks, with his unbeaten 77 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Vaidya's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 207.40, and are studded with six fours and nine maximums.

Ahmed Zulfiqar of Botkyrka is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has amassed 102 runs thus far, with 43 being his best effort. Zulfiqar has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 178.94, with the help of 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zubair Aslam of Pakistanska Forening, with eight scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker since Day 3 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He registered the tournament's best spell of 4/11 and has an exceptional economy of 5.00.

Aslam's teammate Bilal Muhammad, who has snared seven wickets, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/5 as his best performance and has conceded just 4.77 runs per over.

Tahir Tarar of Botkyrka is among three bowlers who have taken six wickets apiece in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 so far. Tarar, who has 2/5 as his best effort, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his superior economy of 6.30.

Edited by Diptanil Roy