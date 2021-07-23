Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 22 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of Group A action on July 22, with four encounters played on the day. The final four Group A matches are scheduled for Friday, July 23.

Pakistanska Forening continue to occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021, with 12 points to their name. Botkyrka, who have eight points, are placed second in the Group A standings.

Stockholm and Forenom Royals have both garnered six points to date, with the former having a better net run rate. Both teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament along with the two sides above them in the points table.

Umea have come up short in all six of their matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 thus far. They will be looking for a consolation win on Friday as they are no longer in contention for a knockout stage berth.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fourth day of matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021:

Stockholm T10 League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Archan Vaidya of Stockholm has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has smashed 159 runs in four matches, including an unbeaten 77, which is the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Vaidya has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 206.49, with the help of 12 fours and 11 sixes.

Majid Mustafa of Umea has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 142 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 50 being his best effort. Mustafa's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 146.39, and are studded with 14 fours and five maximums.

Vinod Chalindra of Stockholm is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has amassed 141 runs in seven knocks, with a top score of 48. Chalindra has an impressive strike rate of 183.11 and has struck 11 boundaries and nine sixes.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zubair Aslam of Pakistanska Forening, with 10 scalps to his name, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has 4/11 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 4.72.

Bilal Muhammad, also from Pakistanska Forening, occupies second position in the wicket-taking charts with eight scalps to his credit. Muhammad has a best effort of 2/5 and has conceded an average of just 6.15 runs per over.

Zeeshan Mahmood of Botkyrka is among three bowlers who have taken seven wickets each in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 to date. Mahmood, who has 2/14 as his best returns, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his superior economy of 8.08.

