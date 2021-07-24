Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 23 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 saw its concluding day of Group A action on July 23, with the final four matches played on the day. Four Group B encounters are scheduled for Saturday, July 24.

Pakistanska Forening finished atop the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021, with 14 points to their credit. They are followed by Botkyrka, who garnered 10 points in the league phase.

Stockholm and Forenom Royals, who have eight and six points respectively, are placed third and fourth in the Group A standings. Both teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament, along with the aforementioned two sides.

Umea registered just a solitary win in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They finished with a couple of points to be eliminated from the tournament.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fifth day of matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021:

Stockholm T10 League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shani Khawaja of Botkyrka has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has amassed 189 runs in eight encounters, with an unbeaten 74 being his highest score. Khawaja's runs have come at a strike rate of 158.82, and are studded with 19 fours and eight sixes.

Majid Mustafa of Umea is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He aggregated 181 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 50 being his best effort. Mustafa had a decent strike rate of 153.39 and struck 20 fours and six maximums.

Archan Vaidya of Stockholm occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has smashed 159 runs in four knocks, with his unbeaten 77 being the top score of the tournament. Vaidya has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 206.49, with the help of 12 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zubair Aslam of Pakistanska Forening, with 10 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. His spell of 4/11 is the best figures of the tournament and he has an exceptional economy of 4.53.

Tahir Tarar of Botkyrka, with nine scalps, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a spell of 2/5 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 7.62.

Bilal Muhammad of Pakistanska Forening is among six bowlers who have snared eight wickets apiece in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 thus far. Muhammad, who has a best effort of 2/5, occupies third spot due to his superior economy of 6.15 compared to the other bowlers.

