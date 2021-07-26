Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 25 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on July 24, with the first four Group B matches played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Monday, July 26.

Djurgardens IF are perched atop the Group B points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They won both their matches on Saturday and have four points in their kitty.

Marsta and Huddinge follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. Both sides have two points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Alby Zalmi CF are yet to open their campaign in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 and will be playing their first couple of matches on Monday. Nacka suffered defeats in both their encounters on Saturday and are placed last in the Group B points table.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the sixth day of matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021:

Stockholm T10 League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 League Group B Points Table

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shani Khawaja of Botkyrka continues to be the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has smashed 189 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 74 being his best effort. Khawaja has an impressive strike rate of 158.82 and has struck 19 fours and eight sixes.

Majid Mustafa of Umea occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He amassed 181 runs in the tournament, with a top score of an unbeaten 50. Mustafa scored his runs at a strike rate of 153.39, with the help of 20 fours and six maximums.

Archan Vaidya of Stockholm is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has blasted 159 runs to date, including an unbeaten 77, which is the highest individual score of the tournament. Vaidya's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 206.49, and are studded with 12 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Marsta's Waqas Haider (82), Share Ali (44) and Usman Arif (41), Djurgardens IF's Mitch O'Connor (58), Shahzeb Choudhry (52) and Richie Robbins (37), Huddinge's Imal Zuwak (50) and Farhad Momand (39), and Nacka's Omran Zazai (32) are the highest run-scorers from the Group B teams.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zubair Aslam of Pakistanska Forening, with 10 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has registered the tournament's best figures of 4/11 and has an outstanding economy of 4.53.

Tahir Tarar of Botkyrka, who has dismissed nine opposition batsmen, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 2/5 and has conceded an average of 7.62 runs per over.

Bilal Muhammad of Pakistanska Forening is among a host of bowlers who have all picked up eight wickets in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 to date. Muhammad, who has 2/5 as his best performance, is placed higher than the other bowlers due to his superior economy of 6.15.

Djurgardens IF's Shahzeb Choudhry (4) and Ryan Kingsley (3), Nacka's Zabi Zahid (4) and Azam Mohammad (2), Marsta's Ajmal Raza (4), and Huddinge's Nasir Iqbal (2) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

Edited by Sai Krishna