Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 26 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on July 26, with four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B matches are scheduled for Tuesday, July 27.

Djurgardens IF continue to be perched atop the Group B points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They have registered wins in all four of their matches to date and have eight points to their name.

Marsta and Huddinge are placed second and third in the Group B standings. The two sides have four points apiece, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Alby Zalmi CF and Nacka bring up the rear of the Stockholm T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides have come up short in all the matches they have played so far and are yet to register their first points.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the seventh day of matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021:

Stockholm T10 League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 League Group B Points Table

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shani Khawaja of Botkyrka is still the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has amassed 189 runs in eight knocks, with an unbeaten 74 being his highest score. Khawaja has scored his runs at a strike rate of 158.82, with the help of 19 fours and eight sixes.

Majid Mustafa of Umea is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He aggregated 181 runs in the eight matches he played, with an unbeaten 50 as his best effort. Mustafa's runs came at a decent strike rate of 153.39, and included 20 fours apart from six hits over the ropes.

Archan Vaidya of Stockholm occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has smashed 159 runs so far, with his unbeaten 77 being the tournament's top score. Vaidya has an excellent strike rate of 206.49 and has struck 12 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Marsta's Waqas Haider (100), Share Ali (68) and Shahid Mustafa (60), Djurgardens IF's Wynand Boshoff (86), Richie Robbins (63), Mitch O'Connor (58) and Shahzeb Choudhry (57), Nacka's Omran Zazai (67), Khalid Zahid (65) and Zabi Zahid (63), Huddinge's Imal Zuwak (55), Nasir Iqbal (44) and Farhad Momand (39), and Alby Zalmi CF's Rahel Khan (31) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zubair Aslam of Pakistanska Forening, with 10 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/11 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 4.53.

Shahzeb Choudhry of Djurgardens IF and Tahir Tarar of Botkyrka have both picked up nine wickets in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Choudhry has 3/8 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 6.37 runs per over. Tarar has 2/5 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.62.

Apart from Choudhry, Djurgardens IF's Shravan Kannan (6) and Prashant Shukla (5), Nacka's Zabi Zahid (5) and Khalid Zahid (3), Marsta's Ajmal Raza (5), Alby Zalmi CF's Rahel Khan (4) and Azam Khalil (3), and Huddinge's Saeed Ahmed (3) and Nasir Iqbal (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna