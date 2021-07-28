Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 27 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on July 27, with four Group B matches played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, July 28.

Djurgardens IF continue to maintain an all-win record in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They have won all five of their matches thus far and have ten points in their kitty.

They are followed by Marsta and Huddinge in the Group B standings. Both teams have six points to their credit, with the former placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

Alby Zalmi CF and Nacka are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. The former's only points to date have come through a win against Nacka, who have suffered defeats in all five of their matches so far.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the eighth day of matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021:

Stockholm T10 League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 League Group B Points Table

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shani Khawaja of Botkyrka continues to be the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 189 runs in eight matches, with his top score being an unbeaten 74. Khawaja's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 158.82, and are studded with 19 fours and eight sixes.

Majid Mustafa of Umea occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He accumulated 181 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 50 as his best effort. Mustafa had a strike rate of 153.39 and struck 20 fours apart from six maximums.

Archan Vaidya of Stockholm is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has blasted 159 runs in just four knocks, with an unbeaten 77 being his highest score. Vaidya has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 206.49, with the help of 12 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Djurgardens IF's Wynand Boshoff (148) and Richie Robbins (96), Marsta's Share Ali (128), Waqas Haider (118), Shahid Mustafa (85) and Usman Arif (70), Nacka's Omran Zazai (83), Zabi Zahid (71) and Khalid Zahid (66), Alby Zalmi CF's Azam Khalil (76), and Huddinge's Nasir Iqbal (71), Farhad Momand (63) and Imal Zuwak (55) are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zubair Aslam of Pakistanska Forening and Shahzeb Choudhry of Djurgardens IF are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 8 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have snared ten wickets, with the former placed higher because of being more economical.

Aslam has a best spell of 4/11 and has an outstanding economy of 4.53. Choudhry has 3/8 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 6.80 runs per over.

Tahir Tarar of Botkyrka, who has dismissed nine opposition batsmen, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts. He has a spell of 2/5 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.62.

Other than Choudhry, Djurgardens IF's Prashant Shukla (8) and Shravan Kannan (7), Marsta's Ajmal Raza (8), Hamid Sulehri (5) and Sweed Ullah (5), Alby Zalmi CF's Rahel Khan (6) and Azam Khalil (5), Nacka's Zabi Zahid (5), Khalid Zahid (3) and Abdul Hakeem (3), and Huddinge's Saeed Ahmed (4) and Nasir Iqbal (3) have taken the most wickets from their respective sides.

Edited by Sai Krishna