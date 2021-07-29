Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 28 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of preliminary phase action on July 28, with four Group B encounters played on the day. The final four Group B matches are scheduled for Thursday, July 29.

Djurgardens IF continue to be perched atop the Group B points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021, with 11 points to their credit. They have emerged victorious in five of their seven matches to date, with the other point accruing through an abandoned encounter.

Marsta and Huddinge are placed second and third in the Group B standings. Both teams have garnered seven points and have qualified for the quarterfinals along with the table-toppers.

Alby Zalmi CF and Nacka occupy the last two spots in the Group B points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. They have four and three points respectively and will be fighting it out for the final knockout stage berth from the group.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the ninth day of matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021:

Stockholm T10 League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 League Group B Points Table

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shani Khawaja of Botkyrka is still the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 189 runs in eight encounters, with an unbeaten 74 being his highest score. Khawaja has a decent strike rate of 158.82 and has struck 19 fours and eight sixes.

Wynand Boshoff of Djurgardens IF has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 181 thus far, with an unbeaten 62 being his best effort. Boshoff has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 166.05, with the help of 23 fours and four maximums.

Majid Mustafa of Umea is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He also aggregated 181 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 50 as his top score. Mustafa's runs came at a strike rate of 153.39, and included 20 boundaries apart from six hits over the rope.

Apart from Boshoff, Marsta's Share Ali (128), Waqas Haider (118), Shahid Mustafa (85) and Usman Arif (70), Alby Zalmi CF's Rahel Khan (122), Azam Khalil (106) and Zia Alozai (72), Nacka's Omran Zazai (113), Zabi Zahid (110) and Khalid Zahid (84), Djurgardens IF's Richie Robbins (107) and Shahzeb Choudhry (79), and Huddinge's Nasir Iqbal (71), Farhad Momand (63) and Imal Zuwak (55) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shahzeb Choudhry of Djurgardens IF, with 11 scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has 3/8 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.33.

Zubair Aslam of Pakistanska Forening and Prashant Shukla of Djurgardens IF have both picked up 10 wickets in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Aslam has 4/11 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy of 4.53. Shukla has a best spell of 3/8 and has conceded an average of just 6.66 runs per over.

Other than Choudhry and Shukla, Alby Zalmi CF's Rahel Khan (9) and Azam Khalil (7), Marsta's Ajmal Raza (9), Hamid Sulehri (6) and Sweed Ullah (5), Djurgardens IF's Shravan Kannan (9) and Ankit Dubey (5), Nacka's Zabi Zahid (6), and Huddinge's Saeed Ahmed (5) and Nasir Iqbal (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

