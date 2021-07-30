Stockholm T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 29 (Updated)

The Stockholm T10 League 2021 saw its concluding day of preliminary phase action on July 29, with the final four Group B matches played on the day. The four quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, July 30.

Marsta and Djurgardens IF occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. Both teams garnered 11 points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Huddinge, with nine points to their name, finished third in the Group B standings. They registered wins in four of their eight league phase matches and got another point via an abandoned encounter.

Alby Zalmi CF, who finished with six points, earned the final knockout stage berth from the group. Nacka registered just a solitary win in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 and are eliminated from the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the conclusion of league phase matches in the Stockholm T10 League 2021:

Stockholm T10 League Group A Points Table

Stockholm T10 League Group B Points Table

Stockholm T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Wynand Boshoff of Djurgardens IF has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the tenth day of action in the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has smashed 219 runs in just six knocks, with an unbeaten 62 as his top score. Boshoff's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 173.81, and are studded with 29 fours and six maximums.

Shani Khawaja of Botkyrka has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 189 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 74 being his best effort. Khawaja has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 158.82, with the help of 19 fours and eight sixes.

Share Ali of Marsta is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has blasted 181 runs in eight matches, with a highest score of 48. Ali has an excellent strike rate of 188.54 and has struck 22 boundaries and nine sixes.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shahzeb Choudhry of Djurgardens IF, with 11 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 10 of the Stockholm T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 3/8 and has an acceptable economy of 8.57.

Zubair Aslam of Pakistanska Forening and Prashant Shukla of Djurgardens IF are among six bowlers who have picked up ten wickets apiece in the Stockholm T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed higher than the other bowlers on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Aslam has 4/11 as his best performance and has an outstanding economy of 4.53. Shukla has a spell of 3/8 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 7.35 runs per over.

