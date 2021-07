STO vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Sweden Match 5 - July 19, 2021

Stockholm will be up against Pakistanska Forening in match number five of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Pakistanska on Tuesday.

Stockholm have had an indifferent start to their ECS T10 Sweden campaign. They lost to Pakistanska Forening by 30 runs in their first game as they couldn’t chase down 98. However, Stockholm bounced back splendidly in their second match as they smashed 131 while batting first, beating the Forenom Royals by 68 runs. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistanska Forening have started their ECS T10 Sweden journey in fine form. They won each of their two games on the first day, scoring 101 and 97 against Botkyrka and Stockholm respectively and defending the totals with ease. Pakistanska Forening will start as clear favorites against Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Pakistanska on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm: Abhishek Mathur, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali, Deepjagan Singh, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Jyotimoi Saikia, Karthik Jayachandran, Kaushik Vats, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar, Neil Tagare, Praveen Natarajan, Rajesh Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Satya Meka, Shiva Arsi, Sridhar Pokala, Vinod Chalindra

Pakistanska Forening: Abdullah Khalil, Ali Husnain, Ali Usman, Aljabbar Hussain, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhry, Farrukh Ilyas, Hammad Iftikhar, Imam Din, Jamal Awan, Jitender Singh, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Qamri Gujjar, Rukhsar Ahmed, Sameer Ali Khan, Shahzaib Gul, Shari Shaji, Sheharyar Raza, Talha Mustafa, Usama Chaudhry, Waqar Hassan, Zubair Aslam

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm: Abhishek Mathur, Praveen Natarajan, Vinod Chalindra, Shiva Arsi, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali (c & wk), Deepjagan Singh, Himanshu Patel, Manoj Tomar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Sridhar Pokala

Pakistanska Forening: Faraan Chaudhry, Imam Din, Khalil Jalali, Sameer Ali Khan, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Waqar Hassan, Usama Chaudhry (wk), Abdullah Khalil, Kamran Zia, Bilal Muhammad (c), Jamal Awan

Match Details

Match: Stockholm vs Pakistanska Forening, Match 05, ECS T10 Sweden

Date and Time: July 19th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is a solid one to bat on. The average first innings score at the venue is 99 runs after the first four ECS T10 Sweden games played on the first day. Moreover, all four fixtures were won by teams batting first. The track is likely to continue to be good for batting and a score of around 110-115 runs could be par on this surface.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (STO vs PF)

Dream11 Team for Stockholm vs Pakistanska Forening - ECS T10 Sweden 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Abhishek Mathur, Faraan Chaudhry, Vinod Chalindra, Praveen Natarajan, Sameer Ali Khan, Khalil Jalali, Himanshu Patel, Bilal Muhammad, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh

Captain: Sameer Ali Khan. Vice-captain: Manoj Tomar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Mathur, Imam Din, Faraan Chaudhry, Vinod Chalindra, Praveen Natarajan, Sameer Ali Khan, Khalil Jalali, Himanshu Patel, Bilal Muhammad, Manoj Tomar, Sridhar Pokala

Captain: Bilal Muhammad. Vice-captain: Vinod Chalindra

Edited by Samya Majumdar