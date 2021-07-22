STO vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Sweden Match - July 22, 2021

Stockholm will be up against Umea in match number five of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Umea on Thursday.

Stockholm have been quite inconsistent in the ECS T10 Sweden so far. They have played five games, winning two and losing three. Stockholm are currently third in the points table with four points. Their two wins have come against the Forenom Royals and Umea.

Umea, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the ECS T10 Sweden thus far. They have lost four games in a row. Barring their first loss, which was a big-margin affair against Pakistanska Forening, Umea came close to getting over the line but fell agonizingly close in their last three outings. They will be desperate to turn things around and get off the mark in the ECS T10 Sweden at the earliest.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm: Abhishek Mathur, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali, Deepjagan Singh, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Jyotimoi Saikia, Karthik Jayachandran, Kaushik Vats, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar, Neil Tagare, Praveen Natarajan, Rajesh Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Satya Meka, Shiva Arsi, Sridhar Pokala, Vinod Chalindra

Umea: Abdullah Abrar, Abid Sayyid, Amir Husseini, Arslan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Gopinathan Manavalan, Hani Hassan, Haseeb Babar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Majid Mustafa, Nasir Mehmood, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Sohail Adnan, Sukhbir Singh, Sulman Yusuf, Syed Junaid, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Zeeshan Haider

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm: Archan Vaidya, Vinod Chalindra, Kaushik Vats, Shiva Arsi, Ankit Tiwari, Kunal Panchal, Chenna Nali (c & wk), Deepjagan Singh, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Sridhar Pokala

Umea: Majid Mustafa (c & wk), Abdullah Abrar, Amir Husseini, Mahmood Ahmad, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Syed Junaid, Arslan Bajwa, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Kaiyum Miah

Match Details

Match: Stockholm vs Umea

Date and Time: July 22nd 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is a very good one to bat on. After the first 12 ECS T10 Sweden games, the average first innings score at the venue is around 93 runs. Moreover, teams batting first have won more games on this ground.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (STO vs UME)

Dream11 Team for Stockholm vs Umea - ECS T10 Sweden 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Majid Mustafa, Vinod Chalindra, Abdullah Abrar, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Syed Junaid, Amir Husseini, Shiva Arsi, Hani Hassan, Sridhar Pokala, Deepjagan Singh

Captain: Archan Vaidya. Vice-captain: Abdullah Abrar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chenna Nali, Majid Mustafa, Kaushik Vats, Abdullah Abrar, Archan Vaidya, Syed Junaid, Amir Husseini, Shiva Arsi, Pradeep Mishra, Sridhar Pokala, Deepjagan Singh

Captain: Deepjagan Singh. Vice-captain: Majid Mustafa

Edited by Samya Majumdar