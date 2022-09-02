STRC vs ANT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium, Match 19 & 20

12 Stars CC (STRC) will lock horns with the Antwerp (ANT) in back-to-back matches at the ECS T10 Belgium on Friday, September 2, at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at STRC vs ANT Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Antwerp had a good start to the season as they have won four of their last six games. 12 Stars CC, on the other hand, are one of the strongest teams in this year's tournament. However, they have only won their last four consecutive games.

Antwerp will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but 12 Stars CC are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STRC vs ANT Match Details

The 19th & 20th match of the ECS T10 Belgium will be played on September 2 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The game is set to take place at 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STRC vs ANT, Match 19 & 20

Date and Time: September 2, 2022, 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen was between Ostend CC and Antwerp, where a total of 263 runs were scored in just 20 overs at a loss of nine wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and offers various opportunities to both batters and bowlers.

STRC vs ANT Form Guide

STRC - L L W W W W

ANT - L W W L W W

STRC vs ANT Probable Playing XI

STRC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Paramjeet Singh (wk), Rounak Jain, Sazzad Hosen, Arshvir Singh, Rajiv Sharma, Fakhar Zaman, Sharifullah Salarzai, Asijit Ghosh, Srikanth Venkata, Vishal Ramteke, Manoj Nag.

ANT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zulqarnain Tasawar (wk), Sherry Butt, Aamad Rahman, Tayyab Ali, Nawaz Khankhel, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Sadullah Jabarkhel, Shafiullah Zakhel, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schoonheim, Sherkhan Sherzad.

STRC vs ANT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Singh (6 matches, 331 runs)

P Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He is also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches.

Batters

S Butt (6 matches, 273 runs, 1 wicket)

R Sharma and S Butt are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Hosen has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Jabarkhel (6 matches, 7 runs, 10 wickets)

F Zaman and S Jabarkhel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Zakhel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Sherzad (6 matches, 17 runs, 9 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sherzad and N Khankhel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STRC vs ANT match captain and vice-captain choices

S Butt

S Butt will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs if required, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 273 runs and taken one wicket in the last six matches.

P Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Singh the captain of the grand league teams as he is batting well in the tournament. He has already smashed 331 runs in his last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for STRC vs ANT, Match 19 & 20

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points P Singh 331 runs 569 points S Butt 273 runs and 1 wicket 504 points S Jabarkhel 7 runs and 10 wickets 383 points S Zakhel 4 runs and 8 wickets 300 points S Sherzad 17 runs and 9 wickets 324 points

12 Stars CC vs Antwerp Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

12 Stars CC vs Antwerp Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

12 Stars CC vs Antwerp Head to Head Team

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: S Butt, S Hosen, R Sharma

All-rounders: F Zaman, S Jabarkhel, S Zakhel

Bowlers: N Khankhel, S Sherzad, T Ali, S Venkata

12 Stars CC vs Antwerp Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

12 Stars CC vs Antwerp Grand League Team.

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: S Butt, S Hosen, R Sharma

All-rounders: F Zaman, S Jabarkhel, S Zakhel

Bowlers: V Ramteke, S Sherzad, T Ali, S Venkata

