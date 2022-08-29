STRC vs MECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Belgium T10 2022 Match 3 & 4

12 Stars CC (STRC) will take on Mechelen Eagles (MECC) in the third and fourth games of the ECS Belgium T10 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the STRC vs MECC Dream11 prediction.

Stars CC are making their ECS debut. They have a team full of all-rounders and experienced players who have featured in ECS tournaments before. Meanwhile, the Eagles were the finalists in the 2020 edition and will look to go one step better this time.

STRC vs MECC Match Details

The third and fourth games of the ECS Belgium T10 2022 between 12 Stars CC and Mechelen Eagles will be played on August 29, 2022, at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The games are set to take place at 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Game 3 and Game 4.

Match: STRC vs MECC

Date & Time: August 29, 2022 2022, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores regularly, and two high-scoring games could well be in store here

STRC vs MECC Probable Playing XIs

12 Stars CC Team News

No major injury news

12 Stars CC Probable Playing XI

Sazzad Hosen, Asijit Ghosh (wk), Arshvir Singh, Aniruddha Godbole, Bharat Ammu, Nauman Afridi, Rajiv Sharma, Tufail Ahmed, Amrullah Rodwal, Nemish Mehta, Rohan Ravindran

Mechelen Eagles Team News

No major injury news

Mechelen Eagles Probable Playing XI

Khurram Cheema, Dileep Singh, Ikramullah Naseer, Kamran Zazai (wk), Miakhel Yar, Shakirullah Khogyani, Muhammad Ismail (c), Vivek Ajantha, Tejinder Saran, Abdulrahimzai Idreas, Prem Wadhwa

Today’s STRC vs MECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kamran Zazai

Zazai has the knack of producing impact knocks. He has got 68 runs while striking at 154.54 in his ECS career so far.

Top Batter Pick

Khurram Cheema

Cheema might be one of the key batters for MECC. He has played eight games in his ECS career, scoring 57 runs and taking four wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ikramullah Naseer

Naseer can contribute effectively with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has garnered 67 runs and has taken two wickets in his ECS career.

Top Bowler Pick

Nemish Mehta

Nemish Mehta has a solid record in ECS cricket. The left-arm wrist-spinner has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.77.

STRC vs MECC match captain and vice-captain choices

Dileep Singh

Singh can get big scores. He bats in the top order for MECC. He has played five games in his ECS career and has garnered 55 runs.

Sazzad Hosen

Hosen is likely to be one of the premier batters for STRC. He can get substantial scores at a rapid rate and can get boundaries regularly as well.

Five Must-picks with player stats for STRC vs MECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (ECS Career)

Player Player Stats Dileep Singh 55 runs in 5 matches Ikramullah Naseer 67 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Muhammad Ismail 7 wickets in 5 matches Nemish Mehta 11 wickets in 9 matches Sazzad Hosen 88 runs in 4 matches

STRC vs MECC match expert tips

It could be a high-scoring game, so big-hitters will be the key and are the top captaincy options. Moreover, the all-rounders are the impact players and can contribute effectively in all facets of the game.

STRC vs MECC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Zazai

Batters: Khurram Cheema, Dileep Singh, Sazzad Hosen, Arshvir Singh

All-rounders: Ikramullah Naseer, Aniruddha Godbole, Vivek Ajantha

Bowlers: Muhammad Ismail, Nemish Mehta, Tufail Ahmed

Dream11 Team for 12 Stars CC vs Mechelen Eagles - ECS Belgium T10 2022.

STRC vs MECC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for 12 Stars CC vs Mechelen Eagles - ECS Belgium T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Zazai, Asijit Ghosh

Batters: Khurram Cheema, Dileep Singh, Sazzad Hosen

All-rounders: Ikramullah Naseer, Bharat Ammu, Vivek Ajantha

Bowlers: Muhammad Ismail, Nemish Mehta, Amrullah Rodwal

