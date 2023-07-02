STS vs DBS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Strike League OD, Match 4

The fourth match of the Strike League OD will see Southern Storm (STS) square off against Desert Blaze (DBS) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Sunday, July 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STS vs DBS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Southern Storm lost their last match against the Northern Tide by 59 runs. Desert Blaze, on the other hand, lost their last match of the season against City Cyclones by four wickets.

STS vs DBS Match Details

The fourth match of the Strike League OD will be played on July 2 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STS vs DBS, Match 4

Date and Time: July 2 2023, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. Spinners might come into play in the second innings. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern Tide and Southern Storm, where a total of 465 runs were scored for a loss of 18 wickets.

STS vs DBS Form Guide

STS - L

DBS - L

STS vs DBS Probable Playing XI

STS Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Brown-I, Isaac Higgins, Zac Keogh, Jason Sangha (c), Param Uppal, Jacob Dickman, Joel Curtis (wk), Farzan Chowna, Billy Stanlake, Toby Gray, Hugo Matthias

DBS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan Hackney, Angus Lovell (c), Kyle Brazell, Tom Jackson, Josh Kann, Harshtik Bimbral, Max Hatzoglou, Jarrod Freeman, Brodie Symons, Waheguru Dhillon, Tom Menzies

STS vs DBS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Curtis

J Curtis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Vane is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Brown

R Hackney and J Brown are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Dickman played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Freeman

J Sangha and J Freeman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Symons is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

W Dhillon

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Menzies and W Dhillon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Gray is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STS vs DBS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Freeman

J Freeman will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 47 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

J Sangha

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick J Sangha as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed two runs and took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for STS vs DBS, Match 4

J Sangha

J Freeman

J Brown

T Gray

P Uppal

Southern Storm vs Desert Blaze Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Southern Storm vs Desert Blaze Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Curtis

Batters: J Brown, R Hackney, J Dickman

All-rounders: P Uppal, J Sangha, J Freeman, B Symons

Bowlers: T Menzies, T Gray, W Dhillon

Southern Storm vs Desert Blaze Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Curtis

Batters: J Brown, H Bimbral

All-rounders: P Uppal, J Sangha, J Freeman, I Higgins, A Lovell

Bowlers: J Kann, T Gray, W Dhillon

Poll : 0 votes