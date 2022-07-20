STS vs DSB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Strike League T20, Match 4

Southern Storm (STS) will lock horns with the Desert Blaze (DSB) in the fourth match of the Strike League T20 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Wednesday, July 20.

Southern Storm are currently second in the points table after winning their opening Strike League T20 fixture against the City Cyclones by two wickets in the Super Over. Desert Blaze, on the other hand, are third in the standings, with their opening fixture against the Northern Tide getting abandoned.

STS vs DSB Probable Playing 11 Today

STS XI

Josh Kann, Sam Fanning, Mitchell Owen, Jack Clayton, Bailey Capel, Param Uppal, Michael Kudra (WK), Bradley Hope, Hamish Martin, Toby Gray, Braden Taeuber.

DSB XI

Dhruv Kant (WK), Max Bryant, Jayden Goodwin, H.Bimbral, Tom O'Connell, Corey Kelly, Charlie Kemp, Xavier Crone, Corey Rocchiccioli, Caiden Eaton, Hanno Jacobs.

Match Details

STS vs DSB, Strike League T20, Match 4

Date and Time: 21st July 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marrara Cricket Ground is a balanced one, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 160 runs. While the pitch has ample bounce to assist the bolwers, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before changing gears.

Today’s STS vs DSB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dhruv Kant: Kant could prove to be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team. He has scored 82 runs at an average of 20.50 in four one-day matches.

Batters

Max Bryant: Bryant is an explosive top-order batter who has scored 50 runs in one match.

Sam Fanning: Fanning is a reliable opening batter who scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 93.00 in the last match.

All-rounders

Josh Kann: Kann is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team considering his recent form. He scored 48 runs and also picked up a wicket in the last match.

Param Uppal: Uppal was the Storm's game-changer in the last match, claiming three wickets at an economy rate of 5.30.

Bowlers

Xavier Crone: Although Crone has failed to pick up a wicket in two T20 matches, his bowling prowess cannot be overlooked for Wednesday's contest.

Hamish Martin: Martin could provide regular breakthroughs in Wednesday's match. He managed to scalp a wicket at an economy rate of 5.30 in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in STS vs DSB Dream11 prediction team

Param Uppal (STS) - 102 points

Josh Kann (STS) - 90 points

Hamish Martin (STS) - 41 points

Toby Gray (STS) - 37 points

Mitchell Owen (STS) - 37 points

Important Stats for STS vs DSB Dream11 prediction team

Param Uppal: 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 137.00 and ER - 5.30

Josh Kann: 48 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 9.80

Hamish Martin: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 5.30

Toby Gray: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 8.00

Mitchell Owen: 28 runs in 1 match; SR - 175.00

STS vs DSB Dream11 Prediction Today (Strike League T20)

STS vs DSB Dream11 Prediction - Strike League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhruv Kant, Max Bryant, Sam Fanning, Jayden Goodwin, Param Uppal, Tom O'Connell, Josh Kann, Charlie Kemp, Xavier Crone, Hamish Martin, Corey Rocchiccioli.

Captain: Tom O'Connell. Vice-captain: Param Uppal.

STS vs DSB Dream11 Prediction - Strike League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Kudra, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Jack Clayton, Param Uppal, Tom O'Connell, Josh Kann, Charlie Kemp, Xavier Crone, Corey Rocchiccioli, Toby Gray.

Captain: Max Bryant. Vice-captain: Param Uppal.

