STS vs DSB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Strike League T20, Match 5

Southern Storm (STS) will be taking on Desert Blaze (DSB) in the fifth match of the Strike League T20 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Wednesday, July 12. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the STS vs DSB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Southern Storm have had a moderate start to the tournament. They have won one of their game while losing the other. Currently, they are in second place in the points table and will be looking to make it to the top spot.

The Desert Blaze, on the other hand, have started off on a great note. They have won both of their matches and are currently at the top of the table.

STS vs DSB Match Details

The fifth Match of the Strike League T20 will be played on July 12 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The match will commence at 2.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: STS vs DSB, Match 5, Strike League T20

Date and Time: July 12, 2023, Wednesday; 2.00 pm IST.

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

STS vs DSB Probable Playing XIs

STS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

STS Probable Playing XIs

J Brown, J Dickman, F Chowna, Z Keogh, J Sangha, P Uppal, I Higgins, K Oates, B Stanlake, T Gray, and H Matthias.

DSB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DSB Probable Playing XI

T Vane-Tempest, K Brazell, M Calder, A Lovell, J Freeman, J Wood, M Hammond, B Symons, J Kann, W Dhillon, and T Menzies.

STS vs DSB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - T Vane Tempest

T Vane Tempest has played only one game so far in the tournament. Although he has not performed big, Tempest looks like a decent batter and a good keeper. He will be the best pick for this from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - K Brazell

K Brazell did a decent job with the ball in the first match and then backed it up with a good performance with the bat. He is someone who can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him a good pick for the match.

All-rounder - Jarrod Freeman

Jarrod Freeman has done a great job with the ball in this tournament. He is great bowling form and that makes him a very crucial pick for the match.

Bowler - J Kann

J Kann is someone who can pick up crucial wickets and also contribute with the bat lower down the order. Kann will be a very important choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

STS vs DSB match captain and vice-captain choices

Jarrod Freeman

Jarrod Freeman has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He is picking up crucial wickets and that makes Freeman a very crucial pick as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

P Uppal

P Uppal has given two good performances with the bat so far. His form makes him a very good option to multiply points in the fantasy contests of the match.

Five Must-Picks for STS vs DSB, Match 5

T Vane Tempest

K Brazell

Jarrod Freeman

P Uppal

J Kann

STS vs DSB Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. There will be something in it for all the players and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

STS vs DSB Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

STS vs DSB Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: T Vane-Tempest

Batters: J Brown-I, K Brazell

All-rounders: J Sangha, J Freeman (c), P Uppal, J Wood, I Higgins

Bowlers: J Kann (vc), T Gray, K Matthias

STS vs DSB Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

STS vs DSB Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: T Vane-Tempest

Batters: J Brown-I, K Brazell (c)

All-rounders: J Sangha, J Freeman, P Uppal (vc), J Wood, I Higgins

Bowlers: J Kann, T Gray, K Matthias

Poll : 0 votes