STT vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 7th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STT vs SCC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Stockholm Tigers take on Saltsjobaden CC in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

Stockholm Tigers are back in action in the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020 as they face Saltsjobaden CC on Tuesday. Both teams come into this game on the back of defeats to Nacka CC.

While Saltsjobaden put up a tough fight against Nacka, the Tigers conceded a whopping 166 in the opening fixture of the league. Although both sides are evenly matched on paper, you would have to give Saltsjobaden the edge owing to their superior bowling attack.

However, this game could sway either way with both teams looking to kick-start their respective campaigns with a crucial win in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Saltsjobaden CC

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer

Stockholm Tigers

Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim

Predicted Playing XIs

Saltsjobaden CC

J Ahmad, S Ali, I Ullah, F Shah, A Ali, A Ahmad, K Alam, M Munir, S Zeb, Q Rashid and K Ma

Stockholm Tigers

F Ahmed, R Hoque, H Kabir, S Chowdhury, T Ahmed, H Rahman, A Ferdous, B Rais, A Islam, L Sarkar and R Gupta

Match Details

Match: Saltsjobaden CC vs Stockholm Tigers

Date: 7th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The batsmen had a significant say on Monday, with scores over 80 being put up on multiple occasions. There isn't much help for the bowlers apart from the odd ball keeping low.

While the pacers should get some lateral movement early on, the batsmen will look to take the spinners on with no turn on offer. Both teams would aim for at least 75-80 if they were to bat first at this venue.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STT vs SCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabir, F Shah, R Gupta, S Ali, K Alam, F Ahmed, A Ali, K Mehmood, S Chowdhury, S Zeb and A Ferdous

Captain: F Ahmed, Vice-Captain: K Alam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ahmed, F Shah, J Ahmed, L Sarkar, K Alam, F Ahmed, A Ali, K Mehmood, S Chowdhury, S Zeb and A Ferdous

Captain: K Alam, Vice-Captain: S Chowdhury