STT vs SMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 21 and 22

Stockholm Tigers (STT) will take on Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI) in the 21st and 22nd matches of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Saturday.

With the Group A games now concluded, teams from Group B will now take to the field. In the first Group B fixture, the Titans will face Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

The Titans will be their playing their first game after two years. Their last outing was in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka 2020. They managed to secure just one win in three games on that occasion.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians also last took part in the ECS Stockholm T10 in 2020. They ended up losing all six games and will hope for a much better show this time around.

STT vs SMI Probable Playing XIs

STT

Arif Hossain, Asif Ferdoush, Faruk Ahmed, Humayun Kabir Jyoti, Md Arif Hossain, Monjurul Akash, Nazmul Hashan, Raz Imtiaz, Rizvi Hoque/Sami Hossain, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman.

SMI

Ankur Kakroo, Avi Donagre, Chandrakant Shelar, Darshan Lakhani, Harsha Aithal, Irfan Soudagar, Kanwarjit Singh, Nikhil Pandya, Shalya Pandey/Shekhar Singh, Sunil Kaklij, Swapnil Kale.

Match Details

Match: STT vs SMI, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 21 and 22.

Date and Time: May 21, 2022; 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers early on but is, overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 are expected at the venue, as batters find good purchase.

Today’s STT vs SMI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Imtiaz is a dependable choice for the wicketkeeper role. He is capable of playing big knocks effortlessly.

Batters

D Lakhani is a top fantasy choice, and he has plenty of experience. He has scored 55 runs and has also picked up seven wickets in this tournament.

All-rounders

F Ahmed is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He has scored 79 runs and picked up a couple of wickets in the ECS Stockholm 2020. He could be the best captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

M Akash, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He could prove to be key for his team.

Bowlers

A Dongare was the second highest wicket-taker for his team in the previous edition of the competition. He had picked up five wickets from six games this season.

Five best players to pick in STT vs SMI Dream11 prediction team

F Ahmed (STT)

D Lakhani (SMI)

R Imtiaz (STT)

A Dongare (SMI)

M Akash (STT).

Key stats for STT vs SMI Dream11 prediction team

F Ahmed: 79 runs and 2 wickets

D Lakhani: 40 runs and 4 wickets

R Imtiaz: 62 runs

A Dongare: 10 runs and 4 wickets.

STT vs SMI Dream11 Prediction

STT vs SMI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Imtiaz, A Hossain, A Ferdous, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, F Ahmed, M Akash, N Pandya, A Dongare, C Shelar, S Chowdhury.

Captain: F Ahmed. Vice-Captain: D Lakhani.

STT vs SMI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Imtiaz, A Ferdous, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, S Kale, F Ahmed, N Pandya, A Dongare, C Shelar, S Chowdhury, S Rahman.

Captain: A Ferdous. Vice-Captain: A Dongare.

Edited by Bhargav