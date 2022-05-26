STT vs UME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022, Match 37

The Stockholm Tigers (STT) will face Umea (UME) in the 37th match of the FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Thursday.

The Stockholm Tigers, who have won three of their last six matches, are one of the top teams in this year's tournament. Umea are, without a doubt, the worst team in the ECS Stockholm T10 2022, having lost five of their last six games.

Umea would like to win a game following a string of losses, but the Stockholm Tigers are not an easy side to beat. As a result, we believe the Stockholm Tigers will win this match.

UME vs STT Probable Playing XI

UME Playing XI

Majid Mustafa (wk & c), Asif Ashraful, Arslan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Junaid Mohsin, Gopinathan Manavalan, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Kazi Samiul Islam, Pardeep Singh, and Sayyid Hussain

STT Playing XI

Humayun Jyoti (wk), Faruk Ahmed (c), Kawser Ahmed, Shaurav Sarkar, Arif Hossain, Rizvi Hoque, Raz Imtiaz, Shahnawazur Rahman, Zafar Ullah, Deba Sen, and Md Ashraful Alam

Match Details

STT vs UME, FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022, Match 37

Date and Time: 26 May 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Batters should do well in the early overs as the ground at Norsborg Cricket Ground is batting-friendly. Spinners may come in handy as the ball begins to turn in the middle of the overs.

In death overs, when batters are frequently looking to hit boundaries, pacers might be an effective counter-weapon. After winning the toss, both sides should bowl first because batting in the second innings is easier.

Stockholm Tigers vs Umea Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Jyoti is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. R Imtiaz is another good wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

T Raza, who bats in the top order and bowls two overs in the death overs, is the best batter pick for the Dream11 team. S Sarkar and M Mustafa are other good Dream11 team players.

All-rounders

S Adnan and F Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also completing their quota of two overs. S Adnan smashed 36 runs and also took one wicket against Stockholm.

Bowlers

The best bowler picks for the Dream11 team are S Rahman and T Mujtaba. Both have contributed to their teams' success by bowling in key areas and capturing wickets. S Rahman has taken eight wickets so far in the tournament.

Top 3 players to pick in STT vs UME Dream11 prediction team

F Ahmed (STT)

S Rahman (STT)

S Adnan (UME)

Important stats for Stockholm Tigers vs Umea Dream11 prediction team

S Rahman - Eight wickets

S Adnan - 93 runs and eight wickets

S Sarkar - 50 runs and five wickets

UME vs STT Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Jyoti, A Hossain, M Mustafa, T Raza, S Sarkar, F Ahmed, S Adnan, A Husseini, S Rahman, T Mujtaba, and K Miah

Captain: S Adnan Vice Captain: S Rahman

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Jyoti, M Mustafa, T Raza, S Sarkar, F Ahmed, S Adnan, A Husseini, D Sen, S Rahman, T Mujtaba, and K Miah

Captain: S Adnan Vice Captain: S Sarkar

Edited by Diptanil Roy