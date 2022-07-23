STW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022 Match 15

Sticky Wicket will take on Active in match number 15 of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday (July 25).

Sticky Wicket started off with a thumping win over PAK Eagles in their first game as they chased down 125 with 10 wickets in hand. Active defended 115 and won by 12 runs against MR KB Putrajaya in their first game. Thus, both teams will be looking to build on their first win.

STW vs ACT Probable Playing 11 today

Sticky Wicket

Harinderjit Singh Sekhon (wk), Saifullah Malik, Wahib Zada, Sidarth Karthik, Aimal Khan, Sharvin Muniandy, Neville Liyanage (c), Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Xavier Thuraippah, Siddharth Neelkantan

Active

Syed Zafar-Mehdi (wk), Wong Kam Foon, Syed Omar Hatmi, Saif Ul Islam, Salman Zhari, Dilawar Abbas, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Muhammad Salman Farooq, Jayasankar Sharma, Muzammil Salman, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi

Match Details

MCA T20 Cup 2022, Match 15

Date & Time: July 24, 2022, 7 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of turn as well.

Today’s STW vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Syed Zafar-Mehdi was quite good in the first game for Active as he racked up 58 runs in a knock that included six fours and a six.

Batters

Saifullah Malik batted really well in the last match and scored 63 off 55 balls. With the ball, he returned with figures of 1/23 in four overs.

All-rounders

Sharvin Muniandy is a wicket-taking bowler and returned with figures of 2/18 from 3.2 overs in the last fixture.

Bowlers

Jayasankar Sharma bowled Active to victory in the game against MR KB Putrajaya. He took four wickets and conceded only 17 runs in 3.3 overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in STW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team

Jayasankar Sharma (ACT): 180 points

Saifullah Malik (STW): 127 points

Neville Liyanage (STW): 111 points

Syed Zafar-Mehdi (ACT): 92 points

Sharvin Muniandy (STW): 66 points

Important stats for STW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team

Jayasankar Sharma: 4 wickets

Syed Zafar-Mehdi: 58 runs

Saifullah Malik: 63 runs & 1 wicket

Neville Liyanage: 3 wickets

Sharvin Muniandy: 2 wickets

STW vs ACT Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Sticky Wicket vs Active - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Syed Zafar-Mehdi, Saifullah Malik, Sidarth Karthik, Syed Omar Hatmi, Sharvin Muniandy, Aimal Khan, Dilawar Abbas, Muhammad Salman Farooq, Neville Liyanage, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Jayasankar Sharma

Captain: Saifullah Malik Vice-captain: Jayasankar Sharma

Dream11 Team for Sticky Wicket vs Active - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Syed Zafar-Mehdi, Saifullah Malik, Sidarth Karthik, Salman Zhari, Sharvin Muniandy, Aimal Khan, Dilawar Abbas, Muhammad Salman Farooq, Neville Liyanage, Saif Ul Islam, Jayasankar Sharma

Captain: Sharvin Muniandy Vice-captain: Syed Zafar-Mehdi

