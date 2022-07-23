STW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022 Match 15

Sticky Wicket will take on Active in match number 15 of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday (July 25).
Sticky Wicket started off with a thumping win over PAK Eagles in their first game as they chased down 125 with 10 wickets in hand. Active defended 115 and won by 12 runs against MR KB Putrajaya in their first game. Thus, both teams will be looking to build on their first win.
STW vs ACT Probable Playing 11 today
Sticky Wicket
Harinderjit Singh Sekhon (wk), Saifullah Malik, Wahib Zada, Sidarth Karthik, Aimal Khan, Sharvin Muniandy, Neville Liyanage (c), Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Xavier Thuraippah, Siddharth Neelkantan
Active
Syed Zafar-Mehdi (wk), Wong Kam Foon, Syed Omar Hatmi, Saif Ul Islam, Salman Zhari, Dilawar Abbas, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Muhammad Salman Farooq, Jayasankar Sharma, Muzammil Salman, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi
Match Details
MCA T20 Cup 2022, Match 15
Date & Time: July 24, 2022, 7 AM IST
Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi
Pitch Report
The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of turn as well.
Today’s STW vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Syed Zafar-Mehdi was quite good in the first game for Active as he racked up 58 runs in a knock that included six fours and a six.
Batters
Saifullah Malik batted really well in the last match and scored 63 off 55 balls. With the ball, he returned with figures of 1/23 in four overs.
All-rounders
Sharvin Muniandy is a wicket-taking bowler and returned with figures of 2/18 from 3.2 overs in the last fixture.
Bowlers
Jayasankar Sharma bowled Active to victory in the game against MR KB Putrajaya. He took four wickets and conceded only 17 runs in 3.3 overs.
Top 5 best players to pick in STW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team
Jayasankar Sharma (ACT): 180 points
Saifullah Malik (STW): 127 points
Neville Liyanage (STW): 111 points
Syed Zafar-Mehdi (ACT): 92 points
Sharvin Muniandy (STW): 66 points
Important stats for STW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team
Jayasankar Sharma: 4 wickets
Syed Zafar-Mehdi: 58 runs
Saifullah Malik: 63 runs & 1 wicket
Neville Liyanage: 3 wickets
Sharvin Muniandy: 2 wickets
STW vs ACT Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Syed Zafar-Mehdi, Saifullah Malik, Sidarth Karthik, Syed Omar Hatmi, Sharvin Muniandy, Aimal Khan, Dilawar Abbas, Muhammad Salman Farooq, Neville Liyanage, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Jayasankar Sharma
Captain: Saifullah Malik Vice-captain: Jayasankar Sharma
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Syed Zafar-Mehdi, Saifullah Malik, Sidarth Karthik, Salman Zhari, Sharvin Muniandy, Aimal Khan, Dilawar Abbas, Muhammad Salman Farooq, Neville Liyanage, Saif Ul Islam, Jayasankar Sharma
Captain: Sharvin Muniandy Vice-captain: Syed Zafar-Mehdi