STW vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022 Quarterfinal 3

Sticky Wicket (STW) will take on Tamco Warriors (TW) in the third quarterfinal of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the game prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

Sticky have been in superb form in the tournament. They have won their three games so far, doing so quite convincingly. Meanwhile, the Warriors lost their first game before their second was washed out. However, they won their last match to qualify for the knockouts.

STW vs TW Match Details

Match: STW vs TW

Date & Time: August 21, 2022, 7 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of turn as well.

STW vs TW Form Guide

Sticky Wicket: W-W-W

Tamco Warriors: W-NR-L

STW vs TW Probable Playing XIs

Sticky Wicket

Sidarth Karthik (wk), Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Wahib Zada, Niroshan de Silva, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Aidan Savarimuthu, Maneth Liyanage, Neville Liyanage, Sharveen Surendran, Siddharth Neelkantan

Tamco Warriors: Shariq Sharif (wk), Arjoon Thillainathan, Sumit Potbhare, Michael Masih, Mohsin Zaman, Jinendra Muraly, Aaryan Premji, Shrinivas Iyer-I, Tazbir Ahmed, Mohammad Sagar Hossain, Anil Kumar Thakur

Today’s STW vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sidarth Karthik (3 matches, 104 runs, Average: 104.00)

Karthik is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 104 runs in three innings and has been dismissed only once.

Top Batter Pick

Wahib Zada (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy: 4.00)

Wahib Zada hasn't made an impact with the bat but he has been very good with the ball, picking up two wickets at an economy of 4.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohsin Zaman (1 matches, 26 runs, 1 wicket)

Mohsin Zaman can contribute effectively with bot bat and ball. He has bowled economical spells, and he can chip in with the bat too. He has played only one full game, where he bagged 26 runs and a wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Sagar Hossain (1 match, 5 wickets, Economy: 4.25)

Mohammad Sagar Hossain was superb in the only game he played, returning figures of 5-17 from four overs.

STW vs TW match captain and vice-captain choices

Shivnarin Rajaratnam

Rajaratnam is one who can have an impact with both bat and ball. He has bowled in two games and has taken four wickets. His ability to contribute with the bat makes him an effective captaincy choice.

Neville Liyanage

Liyanage is a wicket-taking bowler and has returned with six scalps from three encounters. He has been quite consistent and will be one to watch out for.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STW vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shivnarin Rajaratnam 4 wickets in two innings Neville Liyanage 6 wickets in three matches Mohammad Sagar Hossain 5 wickets in 1 match Mohsin Zaman 26 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Sidarth Karthik 104 runs in 3 innings

STW vs TW Match Expert Tips

All-rounder Shivnarin Rajaratnam is a top captaincy option, as he can contribute with both bat and ball. Moreover, bowlers have dominated this tournament and along with all-rounders, they have been in demand.

STW vs TW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Sticky Wicket vs Tamco Warriors - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Sidarth Karthik

Batters: Wahib Zada, Sumit Potbhare, Tazbir Ahmed

All-rounders: Mohsin Zaman, Michael Masih, Shivnarin Rajaratnam

Bowlers: Neville Liyanage, Siddharth Neelkantan, Mohammad Sagar Hossain.

STW vs TW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sticky Wicket vs Tamco Warriors - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Sidarth Karthik

Batters: Tazbir Ahmed, Shrinivas Iyer-I, Wahib Zada

All-rounders: Mohsin Zaman, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath

Bowlers: Mohammad Sagar Hossain, Anil Kumar Thakur, Neville Liyanage

