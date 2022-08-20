STW vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022 Quarterfinal 3

Sticky Wicket (STW) will take on Tamco Warriors (TW) in the third quarterfinal of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the game prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.
Sticky have been in superb form in the tournament. They have won their three games so far, doing so quite convincingly. Meanwhile, the Warriors lost their first game before their second was washed out. However, they won their last match to qualify for the knockouts.
STW vs TW Match Details
Match: STW vs TW
Date & Time: August 21, 2022, 7 am IST
Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi
Pitch Report
The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of turn as well.
STW vs TW Form Guide
Sticky Wicket: W-W-W
Tamco Warriors: W-NR-L
STW vs TW Probable Playing XIs
Sticky Wicket
Sidarth Karthik (wk), Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Wahib Zada, Niroshan de Silva, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Aidan Savarimuthu, Maneth Liyanage, Neville Liyanage, Sharveen Surendran, Siddharth Neelkantan
Tamco Warriors: Shariq Sharif (wk), Arjoon Thillainathan, Sumit Potbhare, Michael Masih, Mohsin Zaman, Jinendra Muraly, Aaryan Premji, Shrinivas Iyer-I, Tazbir Ahmed, Mohammad Sagar Hossain, Anil Kumar Thakur
Today’s STW vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Sidarth Karthik (3 matches, 104 runs, Average: 104.00)
Karthik is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 104 runs in three innings and has been dismissed only once.
Top Batter Pick
Wahib Zada (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy: 4.00)
Wahib Zada hasn't made an impact with the bat but he has been very good with the ball, picking up two wickets at an economy of 4.00.
Top All-rounder Pick
Mohsin Zaman (1 matches, 26 runs, 1 wicket)
Mohsin Zaman can contribute effectively with bot bat and ball. He has bowled economical spells, and he can chip in with the bat too. He has played only one full game, where he bagged 26 runs and a wicket.
Top Bowler Pick
Mohammad Sagar Hossain (1 match, 5 wickets, Economy: 4.25)
Mohammad Sagar Hossain was superb in the only game he played, returning figures of 5-17 from four overs.
STW vs TW match captain and vice-captain choices
Shivnarin Rajaratnam
Rajaratnam is one who can have an impact with both bat and ball. He has bowled in two games and has taken four wickets. His ability to contribute with the bat makes him an effective captaincy choice.
Neville Liyanage
Liyanage is a wicket-taking bowler and has returned with six scalps from three encounters. He has been quite consistent and will be one to watch out for.
5 Must-picks with player stats for STW vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
STW vs TW Match Expert Tips
All-rounder Shivnarin Rajaratnam is a top captaincy option, as he can contribute with both bat and ball. Moreover, bowlers have dominated this tournament and along with all-rounders, they have been in demand.
STW vs TW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League
Wicket-keeper: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Sidarth Karthik
Batters: Wahib Zada, Sumit Potbhare, Tazbir Ahmed
All-rounders: Mohsin Zaman, Michael Masih, Shivnarin Rajaratnam
Bowlers: Neville Liyanage, Siddharth Neelkantan, Mohammad Sagar Hossain.
STW vs TW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Sidarth Karthik
Batters: Tazbir Ahmed, Shrinivas Iyer-I, Wahib Zada
All-rounders: Mohsin Zaman, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath
Bowlers: Mohammad Sagar Hossain, Anil Kumar Thakur, Neville Liyanage