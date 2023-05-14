STX vs JKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy, Match 33

Stack CC XI (STX) will take on Jubilee Konaseema CC (JKC) in the 33rd match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STX vs JKC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams have not had a consistent run in this competition, having won just one of their four games. Stack CC XI are fifth in the standings, while Jubilee Konaseema CC are sixth.

STX vs JKC Match Details

The 33rd match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 14 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STX vs JKC, Match 33

Date and Time: May 14, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

STX vs JKC Pitch Report

The tracks at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait have been very good ones to bat on. Teams have scored big consistently and have been chased down as well.

STX vs JKC Form Guide

STX - L-W-L-L

JKC - L-L-W-L

STX vs JKC Probable Playing XIs

STX Playing XI

No injury updates

Mujtaba Sajad, Saidul Islam, Sha Alam (wk), Tariq Hussain (c), Muhammad Ali, Zafeer Ansari, Karamvir Baljeet, Alim Ahmed Fahim, Nabel Asmat, Waqas Hussain, Jay Maheshkumar

JKC Playing XI

No injury updates

Venky Choppala (c), Jogi Chinna, Gopala Krishna, Manjula Bandara, Ch Pruthiraj, Venkata Ms Achanta, Subramanyam Yanadiah, Arjun, Sreenivasulu Chinniboina, Satish Kukkala (wk), Bujjaiah Ande

STX vs JKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Satish Kukkala (159 runs in 4 games; Average: 39.75)

Satish Kukkala has been batting well in the tournament, having scored 159 runs at a strike rate of 174.73. He is a safe choice for the wicket-keeper role in Sunday's outing.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad As Ali (118 runs in 4 games; Average: 39.33)

Muhammad As Ali is a talented batter who has been reliable with the bat. He has scored 118 runs, with a highest score of 63, making him a good multiplier option for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Manjula Bandara (228 runs in 4 games; Average: 57.00)

Manjula Bandara is an experienced batting all-rounder and has been outstanding with the bat in the tournament. He has scored 228 runs at an exceptional average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 160.56 in four games, making him the default pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Waqas Ali Hussain (6 wickets in 4 games; Average: 16.67)

Waqas Ali Hussain has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. He has taken six wickets at an average of 16.67 in four games.

STX vs JKC match captain and vice-captain choices

Tariq Hussain Hanjra

Tariq Hussain Hanjra has been one of the most consistent performers with both the ball and the bat for the STX, scoring 86 runs at a strike rate of 116.22 and taking three wickets at an average of 28.00 in four games. That makes him a must-have and the perfect choice for the captain of your STX vs JKC Dream11 Fantasy team.

Manjula Bandara

Manjula Bandara is a brilliant batter who has impressed everyone with his ability to play shots freely and is expected to do so again. He has 228 runs at an impressive average of 57.00 in four games so far, making him a good choice for the vice-captain's role in your fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for STX vs JKC, Match 33

Alim Ahmed Fahim

Nabel Asmat

Subramanyam Yanadiah

Arjun Sreenivasulu

Waqas Hussain

STX vs JKC Match Expert Tips

Muhammad As Ali is a quality batter and has performed well for his side so far. Given his ability, he is likely to continue his good form in this match.

STX vs JKC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-To-Head League

STX vs JKC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: S Kukkala

Batters: S Yanadiah, Muhammad As Ali, K Singh

All-rounders: T Hussain, Manjula Bandara, M Sajjad, V Choppala

Bowlers: Arjun II, Waqas Ali Hussain, S Islam

STX vs JKC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

STX vs JKC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: S Kukkala

Batters: S Yanadiah, Muhammad As Ali

All-rounders: T Hussain, Manjula Bandara, M Sajjad, V Choppala

Bowlers: Arjun II, Waqas Ali Hussain, S Islam, N Ahmed

