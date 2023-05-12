STX vs KRM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023, Match 30

Stack CC XI (STX) will take on KRM Panthers (KRM) in the 30th match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, May 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STX vs KRM Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have played three Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 games each so far. Stack CC XI started their campaign with two losses in a row before winning their last game.

On the other hand, KRM Panthers have won two out of their three games and are heading into the contest on the back of a big win.

STX vs KRM Match Details, Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023

The 30th match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 between Stack CC XI and KRM Panthers will be played on May 12 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STX vs KRM, Match 30, Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: May 12th 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

STX vs KRM Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been a good one to bat on. However, the spinners have tasted success at the venue, which offers turn. A relatively high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

STX vs KRM Probable Playing 11 today

Stack CC XI Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Stack CC XI Probable Playing XI: Abdulaziz Adbulkarim, Muhammad As Ali, Tariq Hussain Hanjra, Krishna Prakash, Zafeer Ansari, Sha Alam, Karamvir Singh Baljeet, Mujtaba Sajjad, Nabel Ahmed Asmat, Waqas Ali Hussain, Saidul Islam-I.

KRM Panthers Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

KRM Panthers Probable Playing XI: Khadarvalli Shaik, Gokul Kumar, Sunil Musthafa, Sunil Musthafa, Hashim Mohammed, Govind Kumar, John Peter, Saanu Stephen, Seyyaf Rafi, Bijo Philip, Arun Raj.

Today’s STX vs KRM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hashim Mohammed (2 matches, 2 runs, 1 catch)

Hashim Mohammed is yet to fire with the bat but has been decent behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad As Ali (3 matches, 86 runs, 3 wickets)

Muhammad As Ali has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 165.38 and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.57.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tariq Hussain Hanjra (3 matches, 61 runs, 2 wickets)

Tariq Hussain Hanjra has also chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 61 runs in addition to taking two wickets at an economy rate of 8.33.

Top Bowler Pick

Waqas Ali Hussain (3 matches, 6 wickets, 41 runs)

Waqas Ali Hussain has been in top form with the ball. The leg-spinner has returned with six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.58. He has also 41 runs in two innings.

STX vs KRM match captain and vice-captain choices

Gokul Kumar (3 matches, 164 runs, 2 wickets)

Gokul Kumar has been in brilliant form with the bat. He has amassed 164 runs in three games at a strike rate of 192.94 with the aid of 11 sixes and 10 fours. On the bowling front, he has taken two wickets across five overs.

Sunil Musthafa (2 matches, 86 runs, 3 wickets)

Sunil Musthafa has made effective contributions with both the bat and ball in the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023. He has aggregated 86 runs in two innings while striking at 200.00. He bowled in only one game and returned with figures of 3/35.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STX vs KRM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Gokul Kumar 164 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Sunil Musthafa 86 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Muhammad As Ali 86 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Waqas Ali Hussain 41 runs & 6 wickets in 3 matches Seyyaf Rafi 5 wickets in 2 matches

STX vs KRM match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be key. Thus, the likes of Muhammad As Ali, Khadarvalli Shaik, Tariq Hussain Hanjra, Govind Kumar, and Gokul Kumar will be the ones to watch out for in the STX vs KRM contest.

STX vs KRM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STX vs KRM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hashim Mohammed

Batters: Muhammad As Ali (vc), Sunil Musthafa, Bijo Philip

All-rounders: Khadarvalli Shaik, Tariq Hussain Hanjra, Govind Kumar, Gokul Kumar (c)

Bowlers: Seyyaf Rafi, Waqas Ali Hussain, Saidul Islam-I

STX vs KRM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STX vs KRM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hashim Mohammed

Batters: Muhammad As Ali, Sunil Musthafa (c), Bijo Philip

All-rounders: Tariq Hussain Hanjra, John Peter, Govind Kumar, Mujtaba Sajjad, Gokul Kumar

Bowlers: Seyyaf Rafi, Waqas Ali Hussain (vc)

