SBC vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 12

Subansiri Champs (SBC) will take on the Brahmaputra Boys (BRB)in match number 12 of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Thursday.

Subansiri Champs have had two of their three Assam T20 games abandoned. They won their only completed fixture game and are second in the points table. The Brahmaputra Boys, on the other hand, have one win, one loss and one no-result to their name so far.

SBC vs BRB Probable Playing 11 Today

Subansiri Champs: Kunal Saikia (wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Sunzow Brahma, Subham Mandal, Saahil Jain, Vikram Rawat, Sekhar Barman, Raj Agarwal, Sunil Lachit, Mekhail Doley, Siddharth Sharma

Brahmaputra Boys: Anurag Talukdar (wk), Rishav Das, Bishal Roy, Nilotpal Das, Sourav Saha, Chanakya Sarma, Biplab Saikia, Gunjan Deka, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Kunal Sarma

Match Details

SBC vs BRB, Match 12, Assam T20

Date & Time: September 23rd 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

Although the track at Judges Field in Guwahati is likely to be a decent one to bat on, the bowlers will be in the game as well. While there could be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might get the ball to move around early on.

Today’s SBC vs BRB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kunal Saikia – Saikia struck a solid 47 for SBC in their last game and played a big part in their win.

Batsmen

Saahil Jain – The middle-order batsman scored 15 in SBC’s last game, but he can be backed to come good in today's fixtures.

Rishav Das – The BRB opener is leading the run-scoring charts in the Assam T20 with 101 runs at a strike rate of 153.03.

All-rounders

Raj Agarwal – The SBC all-rounder chipped in nicely with the bat in the last game, scoring 27 off 17 balls. He bowled a couple of economical overs too.

Biplab Saikia – Saikia is yet to fire with the bat, but he has been superb on the bowling front, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 4.80.

Bowlers

Mekhail Doley – Doley bowled superbly in the first game for SBC, returning with figures of 3/20 from his four overs.

Mukhtar Hussain – Hussain has been bowling really well, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.57.

Top 5 best players to pick in SBC vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team

Rishav Das (BRB): 168 points

Mukhtar Hussain (BRB): 146 points

Biplab Saikia (BRB): 112 points

Mekhail Doley (SBC): 101 points

Kunal Saikia (SBC): 65 points

Important stats for SBC vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team

Kunal Saikia: 47 runs from one game; SR – 106.82

Mekhail Doley: 3 wickets from one game; ER – 5.50

Rishav Das: 101 runs in two innings; SR – 153.03

Biplab Saikia: 3 wickets from two innings; ER – 3.57

SBC vs BRB Dream 11 Prediction (Assam T20)

Dream11 Team for Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys - Assam T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anurag Talukdar, Kunal Saikia, Rishav Das, Nilotpal Das, Sunzow Brahma, Biplab Saikia, Sekhar Barman, Raj Agarwal, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Mekhail Doley

Captain: Biplab Saikia. Vice-captain: Mekhail Doley

Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys - Assam T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kunal Saikia, Rishav Das, Nilotpal Das, Sunzow Brahma, Saahil Jain, Biplab Saikia, Sekhar Barman, Raj Agarwal, Mukhtar Hussain, Mekhail Doley, Siddharth Sharma

Captain: Mukhtar Hussain. Vice-captain: Rishav Das

