SUI vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group D, Match 6

Switzerland (SUI) will be up against Romania (ROM) in the sixth match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, on Tuesday (October 4). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SUI vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Switzerland have won as many as two matches and are currently placed at the top of the Group D points table. They will be looking to keep their momentum going in this upcoming match as well.
Romania, on the other hand, have lost two in two and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group D points table. They will be eager to win this match and register their first win of the season.
SUI vs ROM Match Details
The sixth match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on October 4th at the Cartama Oval. The match is set to take place at 03:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SUI vs ROM, ECC International T10, Group D-Match 6
Date and Time: October 4, 2022, 03:00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
SUI vs ROM Pitch Report
The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. However, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball.
The spinners, meanwhile, will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run rate. Four of the five games played have been won by the team batting first.
Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 4
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 90
Average second innings score: 80
SUI vs ROM Form Guide (Last 2 matches)
Switzerland: W-W
Romania: L-L
SUI vs ROM probable playing 11s for today’s match
SUI Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
SUI Probable Playing 11
Arjun Vinod (C), Faheem Nazir, Sathya Narayanan (WK), Jai Sinh, Ali Nayyer, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Asad Mahmood, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Aneesh Kumar, Ashwin Vinod, Kenardo Fletcher.
ROM Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
ROM Probable Playing 11
Ramesh Satheesan (C), Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Muhammad Moiz, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Manmeet Koli, Abdul Shakoor, Saeed Ullah, Sukhkaran Sahi, Luca Petre.
SUI vs ROM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Satwik Nadigotla (2 matches, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 122.22)
Satwik hasn't performed as per the expectations in this ongoing season, scoring only 22 runs in two innings. He will be looking to come back stronger in this upcoming match.
Top Batter pick
Muhammad Moiz (2 matches, 27 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 225.00 and Economy Rate: 12.00)
Moiz is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Tuesday. He has scored 27 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 225 and also picked up two wickets in two matches.
Top All-rounder pick
Manmeet Koli (2 matches, 10 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 200.00 and Economy Rate: 6.50)
Manmeet can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. He has picked up two wickets and also scored 10 runs in two matches.
Top Bowler pick
Kenardo Fletcher (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.50)
Fletcher is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 9.50 in four matches.
SUI vs ROM match captain and vice-captain choices
Faheem Nazir
Nazir can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your fantasy teams because of his all-round abilities. In two matches, he has scored 33 runs and scalped three wickets as well.
Vasu Saini
Saini has scored 14 runs while picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.50 in two matches. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for Romania in this ongoing season.
5 Must-picks with players stats for SUI vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
SUI vs ROM match expert tips
Ali Nayyer
Nayyer has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of close to 190 and also picked two wickets at an economy rate just 4.50 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.
SUI vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group D-Match 6, Head to Head League
SUI vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Satwik Nadigotla
Batters: Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Muhammad Moiz, Ramesh Satheesan
All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Faheem Nazir, Jai Sinh, Manmeet Koli
Bowlers: Sukhkaran Sahi, Kenardo Fletcher, Ali Nayyer
SUI vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group D-Match 6, Grand League
SUI vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Satwik Nadigotla
Batters: Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Arjun Vinod, Muhammad Moiz
All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Faheem Nazir, Jai Sinh, Manmeet Koli
Bowlers: Ashwin Vinod, Kenardo Fletcher, Ali Nayyer