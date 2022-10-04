SUI vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group D, Match 6

Switzerland (SUI) will be up against Romania (ROM) in the sixth match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, on Tuesday (October 4). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SUI vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Switzerland have won as many as two matches and are currently placed at the top of the Group D points table. They will be looking to keep their momentum going in this upcoming match as well.

Romania, on the other hand, have lost two in two and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group D points table. They will be eager to win this match and register their first win of the season.

SUI vs ROM Match Details

The sixth match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on October 4th at the Cartama Oval. The match is set to take place at 03:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SUI vs ROM, ECC International T10, Group D-Match 6

Date and Time: October 4, 2022, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

SUI vs ROM Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. However, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball.

The spinners, meanwhile, will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run rate. Four of the five games played have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 90

Average second innings score: 80

SUI vs ROM Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Switzerland: W-W

Romania: L-L

SUI vs ROM probable playing 11s for today’s match

SUI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SUI Probable Playing 11

Arjun Vinod (C), Faheem Nazir, Sathya Narayanan (WK), Jai Sinh, Ali Nayyer, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Asad Mahmood, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Aneesh Kumar, Ashwin Vinod, Kenardo Fletcher.

ROM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ROM Probable Playing 11

Ramesh Satheesan (C), Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Muhammad Moiz, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Manmeet Koli, Abdul Shakoor, Saeed Ullah, Sukhkaran Sahi, Luca Petre.

SUI vs ROM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Satwik Nadigotla (2 matches, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 122.22)

Satwik hasn't performed as per the expectations in this ongoing season, scoring only 22 runs in two innings. He will be looking to come back stronger in this upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Moiz (2 matches, 27 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 225.00 and Economy Rate: 12.00)

Moiz is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Tuesday. He has scored 27 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 225 and also picked up two wickets in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Manmeet Koli (2 matches, 10 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 200.00 and Economy Rate: 6.50)

Manmeet can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. He has picked up two wickets and also scored 10 runs in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Kenardo Fletcher (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.50)

Fletcher is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 9.50 in four matches.

SUI vs ROM match captain and vice-captain choices

Faheem Nazir

Nazir can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your fantasy teams because of his all-round abilities. In two matches, he has scored 33 runs and scalped three wickets as well.

Vasu Saini

Saini has scored 14 runs while picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.50 in two matches. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for Romania in this ongoing season.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SUI vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kenardo Fletcher 5 wickets in 2 matches Ali Nayyer 49 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Vasu Saini 14 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Faheem Nazir 33 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Muhammad Moiz 27 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

SUI vs ROM match expert tips

Ali Nayyer

Nayyer has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of close to 190 and also picked two wickets at an economy rate just 4.50 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!

SUI vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group D-Match 6, Head to Head League

SUI vs ROM Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

SUI vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Satwik Nadigotla

Batters: Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Muhammad Moiz, Ramesh Satheesan

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Faheem Nazir, Jai Sinh, Manmeet Koli

Bowlers: Sukhkaran Sahi, Kenardo Fletcher, Ali Nayyer

SUI vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group D-Match 6, Grand League

SUI vs ROM Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

SUI vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Satwik Nadigotla

Batters: Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Arjun Vinod, Muhammad Moiz

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Faheem Nazir, Jai Sinh, Manmeet Koli

Bowlers: Ashwin Vinod, Kenardo Fletcher, Ali Nayyer

